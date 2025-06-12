Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene has confirmed media reports that she's engaged to be married after her 2019 divorce

The beauty queen and businesswoman who was married to Khaya Mthethwa is reportedly also expecting her second child

South Africans took to social media this week to criticise Mthethwa and congratulate Kunene for moving on

Khaya Mthethwa and his ex-wife Ntando Kunene in happier times. Images: @People_SA and @YouthVillageSA

Beauty queen and businesswoman Ntando Kunene, who was previously married to Khaya Mthethwa is reportedly engaged to be married.

Kunene's engagement news comes after her ex-husband Khaya Mthethwa made headlines when he criticised his exes during an Easter church service.

TimesLIVE reports that the former Miss SA is pregnant with her second baby and is engaged to be married.

The beauty queen confirmed to the publication: "Yes, I am engaged but that's all I can say."

South Africans react to the former Miss SA's engagement

Tsholo Rams replied:

"Great news for Ntando. Love her. She’s pretty and looks calm."

@TSFMpha said:

"Oh, so this is why Khaya Mthethwa has been crashing out and going on podcasts."

Social media user Constitution_94 recently shared a video of Mthethwa's interview on X about his divorce from Kunene.

The award-winning singer also recently made headlines when Maphepha Ndaba shared his Easter service sermon about his current and ex-lovers.

"Let me tell you about myself, I am confessing. The train ya mshado (of marriage) yanshiya (has left me behind), because I have lost too many great people, now I am attracting rubbish," said Mthethwa during his Easter church service.

Mthethwa discusses his divorce

The TV personality and singer Khaya Mthethwa revealed on the Podcast, Radio & Stuff this week that divorcing Kunene was the most painful thing he's ever gone through in his life.

"I don’t wish divorce on anyone. In actual fact, I will never divorce again," he shared.

Mthethwa married the Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi "Ntando" Kunene in 2017 and divorced in 2019.

The TV personality also reveals that he had to rebuild himself, rebuild his confidence, rebuild his perspective on love, and rebuild his perspective on family and children.

The talented singer has also admitted that he goes to therapy and he's proud of it.

The former Idols SA contestant also revealed that he doesn’t want to grow old alone, and he's not interested in being single and being in the streets.

"I have zero aspirations for those things. I think singleness is overrated,” said the singer.

Khaya Mthethwa's ex-wife Ntando Kunene is expecting a baby with her fiancé. Images: YouthVillageSA and MaphephaNdaba

