A Johannesburg man went viral on TikTok after posting a funny video using a jug of water and a wine glass to show how he thinks God designed South Africans

He rated South Africans on humour, body shape, dancing ability and the ability to be serious

Mzansi flooded the comments, agreeing and sharing their own hilarious takes on which traits they received

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A man from Johannesburg holding a wine glass. Images: @okami_blackwolf

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg man had TikTok in stitches after posting a video with his theory about how South Africans were made. On 16 May 2026, he showed himself with a jug of water and a wine glass, using them to show how much of each trait he thinks God gave South Africans when creating them.

The concept was simple but genius. For each trait, he poured a different amount of water into the glass to show how much South Africans got.

Humour got a generous pour, though he debated himself before deciding to fill it up completely. Height got a teeny tiny amount, with a little spilling over the side, and he shrugged it off.

When it came to body shape, he started small, then reconsidered and filled the glass right to the brim. The ability to be serious got the funniest treatment of all. He tried to pour just a tiny bit, and it completely missed the glass. He didn't even flinch.

And then came dancing ability, where he poured the entire jug until it overflowed completely.

What makes Mzansi tick

The video tapped into something real. Research on South African personality traits points to a culture built on humour, warmth and resilience. The local philosophy of Ubuntu, which roughly means "I am because we are," shapes how South Africans relate to each other, so social interactions are almost always naturally warm and communal.

And when it comes to dancing, South Africa's rich musical culture means movement is deeply woven into eveyones everyday life from a very young age.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi discusses the South African recipe

South Africans clearly saw themselves in every single pour. The comments section delivered exactly what the TikToker's video promised:

@Khuluse joked:

"I must have bunked the dancing period 😏😅😅"

@wallflower said:

"I didn't get the dancing ability 😭😭😭"

@MsD laughed:

"I'm part of that non-serious drop 😂😂😂"

@LindiSmith wrote:

"Me at 3 am as a South African 😂"

@ShiftedInstinct added:

"You need to add patience to that 😂"

@Sarafina said:

"Saw this video on X/Twitter. I came here for the comments 😂😂😂"

@missLerato wrote:

"Me trying to be serious, my face 😂"

A man pouring water from a jug into a wine glass. Images: @okami_blackwolf

Source: TikTok

More SA comparisons

Source: Briefly News