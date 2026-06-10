“I Must Have Bunked”: Johannesburg Man Shares Hilarious Clip on How God Chose To Make South Africans
- A Johannesburg man went viral on TikTok after posting a funny video using a jug of water and a wine glass to show how he thinks God designed South Africans
- He rated South Africans on humour, body shape, dancing ability and the ability to be serious
- Mzansi flooded the comments, agreeing and sharing their own hilarious takes on which traits they received
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A Johannesburg man had TikTok in stitches after posting a video with his theory about how South Africans were made. On 16 May 2026, he showed himself with a jug of water and a wine glass, using them to show how much of each trait he thinks God gave South Africans when creating them.
The concept was simple but genius. For each trait, he poured a different amount of water into the glass to show how much South Africans got.
Humour got a generous pour, though he debated himself before deciding to fill it up completely. Height got a teeny tiny amount, with a little spilling over the side, and he shrugged it off.
When it came to body shape, he started small, then reconsidered and filled the glass right to the brim. The ability to be serious got the funniest treatment of all. He tried to pour just a tiny bit, and it completely missed the glass. He didn't even flinch.
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And then came dancing ability, where he poured the entire jug until it overflowed completely.
What makes Mzansi tick
The video tapped into something real. Research on South African personality traits points to a culture built on humour, warmth and resilience. The local philosophy of Ubuntu, which roughly means "I am because we are," shapes how South Africans relate to each other, so social interactions are almost always naturally warm and communal.
And when it comes to dancing, South Africa's rich musical culture means movement is deeply woven into eveyones everyday life from a very young age.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi discusses the South African recipe
South Africans clearly saw themselves in every single pour. The comments section delivered exactly what the TikToker's video promised:
@Khuluse joked:
"I must have bunked the dancing period 😏😅😅"
@wallflower said:
"I didn't get the dancing ability 😭😭😭"
@MsD laughed:
"I'm part of that non-serious drop 😂😂😂"
@LindiSmith wrote:
"Me at 3 am as a South African 😂"
@ShiftedInstinct added:
"You need to add patience to that 😂"
@Sarafina said:
"Saw this video on X/Twitter. I came here for the comments 😂😂😂"
@missLerato wrote:
"Me trying to be serious, my face 😂"
More SA comparisons
- Briefly News recently reported on an American woman touring South Africa who listed all her culture shocks.
- A South African man broke down the cost of living in America versus South Africa, and the comment section turned into a full-blown debate.
- A cross-border couple compared grocery prices at Pick 'n Pay stores in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and the difference between the two left Mzansi speechless.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za