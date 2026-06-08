School learners went wild after spotting a local man who remarkably resembles the late former South African President, Nelson Mandela

The excited group rushed towards the lookalike, fixing his clothes and polishing his shoes while playfully screaming that it was Tata Madiba

The amusing encounter left the man blushing and went viral online, with viewers flooding the comment section to laugh at the playful interaction

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School learners went in disbelief after spotting a man who closely resembled a political icon. Image: @thxbiso.bravo

Source: Twitter

A group of school learners from the Northern Province have left social media users in stitches after sharing a video of their humorous reaction to a man who looks like the late global icon, Nelson Mandela. The heartwarming clip, uploaded to TikTok by user @thxbiso.bravo on 4 June 2026, gained massive traction as viewers reacted to the youth’s hilarious imagination.

In the viral footage, the learners screamed when they spotted the man who bore a striking resemblance to the beloved former president. Making the encounter even more uncanny, the man was dressed in a shirt reminiscent of the iconic "Madiba shirts" famously worn by the late statesman.

School learners show a Nelson Mandela lookalike love

Even though the lookalike appeared to be in a rush, the excited learners in TikTok user @thxbiso.bravo's video ignored his busy schedule and ran towards him to take photos. They treated him like royalty, carefully adjusting his shirt while others crouched down to remove dust from his shoes. The royal treatment left the lookalike blushing as the learners playfully screamed, it’s him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is amused by the playful learners

The video sparked widespread amusement across social media, with the comment section overflowing with lighthearted jokes and praise for the youth. Many expressed their amusement at the group’s dramatic actions, with several noting that life in South Africa would be boring without the entertaining antics of the ‘Ama2000’ generation. Some appreciated the respectful yet playful nature of the interaction, while others jokingly said Madiba had returned to fix the country.

Viewers jokingly suggested that the lookalike was a reborn Madiba returning to fix the country. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @xolany commented:

"This is a sign that we are moving towards the right direction as a country 🇿🇦."

User @ Kabila2.0 asked:

"How convenient for him to come back before 30 June 2026?"

User @karabo🎀joked:

"He is reborn, it's just that he can't remember his past life🫡."

User @ Ighost umphath’wabo shared:

"This made me smile. You can just tell he has grandchildren 🥹🤣."

User @Ghost added:

"You lowkey made his day😅."

User @PRUDIANO commented:

"06-06-26 the time is 06:52, I am also saying "Uyena" (it's him)❤️. Thank you for the respect. Let's all remain humble to our elders."

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Source: Briefly News