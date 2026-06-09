“uSbali We Country”: Zulu Groom Steals the Show With Energetic Dance Moves at Wedding
- A Zulu groom became an online sensation after showing off energetic dance moves during his wedding celebration
- The video attracted thousands of reactions, with viewers joking that his wife must already know his lively personality
- Many social media users praised the groom for fully embracing the joy and excitement of his special day
A Zulu groom has become a social media sensation after bringing unmatched energy to his wedding celebrations and leaving South Africans in stitches. TikTok user @kubuzakoni_zn_sa shared the video on 8 June 2026, capturing the bhinca groom fully embracing the joyful occasion with a series of lively dance moves in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.
The groom appeared unable to contain his excitement as he danced enthusiastically in front of guests. His animated performance quickly became the highlight of the celebration, with many viewers admitting they could not stop watching the clip.
Traditional Zulu weddings are often known for their vibrant atmosphere, music and dance, with family and friends joining in celebrations that can last for hours. The groom's carefree display perfectly captured the happiness and excitement that comes with getting married.
Amused netizens praise groom's unbothered wedding energy
The groom won hearts online as it showed how happy he was of taking his woman to be his wife. The video by user @kubuzakoni_zn_sa left many netizens in stitches and also gushing. Some people online said they also wish to get married to an excited groom such as him.
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The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, attracting thousands of reactions and comments from amused South Africans. Many users joked that the bride must already be familiar with her husband's energetic personality, while others praised him for enjoying one of the biggest days of his life without worrying about what anyone else thought.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi congratulated the newly weds
Ndi asked:
"How did she end up dating this person?"
Moh93 wondered:
"Was he drunk, or is it just joy? All the videos of him are wild."
Mameke joked:
"Let's normalise asking what type of medication my partner is taking before marriage."
A commenter named 16 wrote:
"My family wouldn’t leave me; they will laugh."
Nolwazi Lembede Gumbi wrote:
"Even King David was called crazy when he finally brought the Ark of the Covenant to Jerusalem."
Oxxx joked:
"I hope all my sisters marry shy husbands."
Cage pleaded:
"I plead to the lady not to cheat or disappoint uZwide."
Wenz asked:
"What’s wrong with him?"
Thingo Mzolo wrote:
"My boyfriend is capable of this."
Nomalizo Mpofu wrote:
"Imagine the family meeting after umshado."
3 Other Briefly News stories about weddings
- A saxophonist known as Adonai Sax had a Johannesburg groom walking into his wedding in full party mode after playing Sam Deep’s hit 'Shela' live, leaving netizens feeling nolstalgic.
- Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu had fans entertained when he and co-star Clement Maosa pulled off some sleek dance moves at a wedding.
- Vibey hotel guests appeared to gatecrash a wedding ceremony with traditional Mzansi wedding songs, sparking reactions on social media.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za