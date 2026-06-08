South African football supporters have gone viral after arriving in Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with energetic dancing, singing and chants that impressed fans online

A video showing Bafana Bafana supporters celebrating in Mexico sparked widespread reactions, with many people asking about the absence of famous super fan Mama Joy

The colourful display by South African fans ahead of the World Cup earned praise on social media, with many saying the group perfectly represented the Mzansi spirit abroad

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A video shared by TikTok creator Jamie Gounden on 7 June 2026 captured a group of South African fans arriving in Mexico and immediately turning a quiet street into a celebration. Dressed in Bafana Bafana colours, the supporters were seen dancing, singing and performing traditional football chants that have become synonymous with South African stadium culture.

The picture on the left showed a super fan in Mexico. Image: @jamie.gounden

Source: TikTok

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may have only just begun, but South African supporters are already making their presence felt in Mexico long before Bafana Bafana kick a ball. The lively scenes quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many praising the supporters for bringing their trademark energy to one of the world's biggest sporting events.

South African football fans have long earned a reputation for creating an electric atmosphere wherever they travel. Whether at continental tournaments, rugby matches or global sporting events, local supporters are known for transforming ordinary gatherings into colourful celebrations filled with music, dance and national pride.

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The tournament presents a major opportunity for coach Hugo Broos and his squad to showcase their progress on football's biggest stage. Supporters have travelled thousands of kilometres to ensure the team feels at home despite competing far from South African shores.

While the celebrations by user @jamie.gounden drew praise, many viewers noticed that one familiar face was missing from the crowd. Questions about the whereabouts of Mama Joy Chauke quickly dominated the comment sections. Her absence comes after significant changes to how government-funded sports travel is handled.

South African fans arrived in Mexico for the soccer world cup. Image: @jamie.gounden

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi asked where Mama Joy is

HalleNanki joked:

"Mama Joy typing and deleting. 😂😂"

Mastermuus wrote:

"The picture is not complete without Mama Joy, period!"

Early Bird commented:

"Win or lose, we will celebrate! 😂😂😂"

Bless birthmark commented:

"They sent the real fans. 🥰😂"

Moon wrote:

"You'll never forget the famous vuvuzela. ❤️‍🔥😂"

6114999956789 remarked:

"The truth is, Mama Joy, would have made the supporters much more interesting."

Lesiba Arcade Games joked:

"We need Mama Joy. We are going to protest until she goes to the World Cup."

user49862726612235 questioned:

"Guys, why are you asking about Mama Joy? Who cares?"

Ndora commented:

"It's only three games and then come back. 😂"

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Source: Briefly News