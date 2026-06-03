Bafana Bafana will spend the 2026 FIFA World Cup at one of Pachuca's most exclusive hotels, a property designed for comfort, recovery and privacy

The luxury base combines premium accommodation, landscaped surroundings and easy access to elite football facilities

From mariachi welcomes to high-altitude preparation, the hotel offers a unique backdrop to South Africa's World Cup journey

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Bafana Bafana have settled into the luxury Camino Real Pachuca hotel ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: grupocaminoreal.com

Source: UGC

Bafana Bafana's home for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a five-star hotel nestled in one of Mexico's most prestigious districts. The South African national team has checked into the Camino Real Pachuca, a luxury property that combines elegant accommodation, modern facilities and a peaceful setting designed to help players prepare for football's biggest tournament.

The squad arrived in Pachuca on 2 June after travelling from Johannesburg and was greeted with traditional mariachi music. Mexican journalist Jaime Guerrero reported that the players received a warm welcome upon reaching the hotel that will serve as their World Cup base throughout the competition.

He wrote:

"Upon getting off the bus, the South Africans were welcomed with mariachi music to the rhythm of songs such as 'Son de la Negra' as part of their welcome to the country."

Inside the luxury hotel hosting Bafana Bafana

Located in Pachuca's exclusive Zona Plateada district, Camino Real Pachuca is regarded as one of the city's premier hotels.

The property offers a blend of modern comfort and luxury, featuring spacious accommodation, landscaped grounds, stylish communal areas and facilities designed for both leisure and business travellers.

Hotel operators describe it as "a sanctuary of elegance" that combines contemporary sophistication with the city's rich history. Guests have access to world-class dining, a modern fitness centre and versatile event spaces, while the surrounding area offers easy access to local attractions and cultural landmarks.

The hotel's location places it close to shopping centres, restaurants and entertainment venues, allowing visitors to enjoy the city while remaining in a quieter environment away from the bustle of larger urban centres.

Why SAFA chose Camino Real Pachuca

The hotel is only part of the attraction. SAFA confirmed in March 2026 that Bafana Bafana would be based in Pachuca for the duration of the World Cup. The decision was influenced by both the accommodation and the city's altitude.

Pachuca sits about 2,430 metres above sea level, slightly higher than Mexico City, where South Africa will face hosts Mexico on 11 June.

The team will train at the nearby Universidad del Futbol y Ciencias del Deporte, one of Mexico's leading football development centres. The short distance between the hotel and training facilities helps reduce travel demands and allows players to focus on preparation.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos previously said he was "happy" with the location because of its proximity to Mexico City and the advantages it offers ahead of the tournament.

A peaceful setting built for rest and recovery

One of Camino Real Pachuca's biggest attractions is its tranquil environment. Surrounded by greenery and positioned away from the pressure and noise often associated with major sporting events, the hotel provides a calm setting where players can relax between training sessions and matches.

Travel platform Tripadvisor recognised the property with its 2025 Travellers' Choice award. Reviewers highlighted its location opposite the football museum, proximity to restaurants and shopping centres, and comfortable accommodation. The hotel features 106 rooms and suites, offering plenty of space for guests.

For Bafana Bafana, the hotel is more than just accommodation. It is a carefully selected base designed to help the team recover, adapt to Mexico's altitude and prepare for the challenges ahead.

While supporters will focus on what happens on the pitch, Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign begins at a base chosen to maximise comfort and preparation. From luxury accommodation and premium facilities to a location tailored for altitude training, Camino Real Pachuca will be South Africa's home as the nation chases success on football's biggest stage.

Inside Bafana Bafana's five-star World Cup base in Mexico as the national team settles into the luxury Camino Real Pachuca hotel. Image: Safa.net

Source: UGC

Opta supercomputer backs Bafana Bafana to spring a surprise

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana received a timely boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Opta's supercomputer predicted that South Africa have a strong chance of progressing beyond the group stage.

The model ran 10,000 tournament simulations and gave Bafana a 49.3% chance of reaching the knockout rounds. With matches against Mexico, South Korea and the Czech Republic looming, the prediction has given South African fans fresh reason to believe their team could be one of the tournament's surprise packages.

Source: Briefly News