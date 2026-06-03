Bafana Bafana have begun their FIFA World Cup preparations in Mexico as they adjust to altitude and local conditions

Hugo Broos says the team's training base was chosen to help players prepare for the challenges of playing at high altitude

Fans shared mixed reactions after footage from the squad's first training session surfaced online

Bafana Bafana's first training session in Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked mixed fan reactions. Image: safa.net

Source: UGC

Bafana Bafana's first training session in Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked mixed reactions among supporters, with some questioning the facilities and atmosphere while others rallied behind the national team.

On 3 June 2026, Bafana Bafana's official account shared footage of South Africa's first session in Pachuca. The official account posted:

"The boys have hit the ground running in Pachuca. First session in the bank and the energy is absolutely unmatched. The road to the World Cup starts with the grind behind the scenes. Let's get to work!"

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Football journalist Lorenz Köhler also shared different footage of South Africa's first session in Pachuca. He said the squad was "acclimatising to the seven-hour time difference with Mzansi and altitude" as preparations for the tournament intensified.

South Africa will be based in Pachuca during the World Cup and will train at the Universidad del Futbol. Hugo Broos' side begin their campaign against hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on 11 June 2026.

Hugo Broos explains specialised altitude training plan

Pachuca was not chosen by accident. SAFA selected the Mexican city because its high-altitude conditions closely resemble those the team will face when they play Mexico in their opening match.

Pachuca sits more than 2,400 metres above sea level, while the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is located at roughly 2,200 metres above sea level.

Training at altitude allows players to gradually adapt to thinner air and lower oxygen levels. Sports scientists believe early adaptation can improve endurance, recovery and overall performance while reducing the effects of fatigue during matches.

Broos said the location offers everything his players need ahead of the tournament.

"I’m very pleased with the facilities and the two nice pitches where we can train. The fitness rooms, the hospital and everything we need to have a good preparation for that match," he said.

The Belgian coach explained that altitude was one of the main reasons behind the decision.

"Once the composition of the group was known, I knew that the game against Mexico should be a special match for us."

He added: "Not because it’s Mexico, but because we had to play that game at high altitude."

Broos also pointed to his own World Cup experience.

"So I knew, based on experience, that before we could play that game against Mexico, we needed a high-altitude camp."

Fans react to first Bafana Bafana training session

The footage quickly generated discussion on X.

@take_trenchyTT wrote:

"Nah for a team that's opening the tournament, we deserve better facilities."

@Waltz42747233 added:

"I am not happy with that training field."

@Mricho82 commented:

"Terrible looking pitch."

@ThabowaSedibe wrote:

"There is no energy here."

@Android15899317 said:

"Why does everything Bafana Bafana do look Average man."

@MokoneForever👑 posted:

"With how things are going it doesnt seem to make sense for Bafana Bafana. The energy, the build up.. everything. Good luck."

@gevaarlik21 commented:

"U can see Foster is not serious look at his face nje."

@MENE_MENE added:

"And they should stop laughing, it's time to focus now."

Others struck a more positive tone. @KrilaKula said:

"The boys will make us proud."

@GiftSommy wrote:

"Good luck to the boys."

@MichahAwesum was more upbeat and wrote:

"Mexico won’t see what hit them."

Despite the mixed reactions online, Bafana Bafana's focus remains on preparing for their opening clash against Mexico.

The team's first sessions in Pachuca are aimed at helping players adapt physically before stepping onto one of world football's most famous stages. With the countdown to 11 June underway, Broos and his squad will hope their specialised preparation pays off when the tournament begins.

Bafana Bafana have officially begun preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Opta supercomputer gives Bafana Bafana reason for World Cup optimism

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana received a timely boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Football statistics company Opta predicted that South Africa have a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Opta's supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations of the tournament. The model gave Hugo Broos' side an almost 50% chance of advancing from the group stage. While Bafana Bafana are not among the favourites to win the World Cup, the prediction suggests they could be one of the tournament's surprise packages.

Source: Briefly News