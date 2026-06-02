Jason Vanpoppal takes on one of SA's wildest ocean adventures and shares every tense moment online

The experience offers more than just thrills, giving visitors a closer look at what happens behind the scenes

Mzansi floods Jason's comments with invites, tips and one unexpected offer during his trip to SA

Jason went shark diving. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: Instagram

Canadian content creator Jason Vanpoppal is making the most of his South African adventure, and his latest stop took him beneath the waves.

In an Instagram video shared on 31 May 2026, Jason was seen suiting up for his first-ever shark cage diving experience in Gansbaai, one of the country's most popular marine tourism destinations. The clip showed the traveller climbing into a protective cage before entering shark-filled waters.

He also spent time taking in the ocean scenery, spotting seabirds and relaxing on the boat. Sharing his excitement with followers, Jason simply captioned the post:

"Going Shark diving for the first time."

He loved the first-time experience. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: Instagram

Explores a conservation-focused experience

Shark cage diving allows visitors to get a close-up look at some of the ocean's most fascinating predators while learning more about marine conservation. Trips typically include safety briefings, expert guidance from marine biologists and opportunities to view sharks from both the cage and the boat deck.

Beyond the adrenaline rush, the excursions also focus on education and conservation. Researchers onboard share information about shark behaviour and ongoing studies, while operators promote ethical wildlife viewing practices that support the protection of marine ecosystems around Gansbaai.

View the Instagram video below:

Inspires Mzansi to share local gems

Jason's underwater adventure quickly caught the attention of South Africans, many of whom welcomed him with travel recommendations and messages of encouragement. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

onebreathbeth said:

"Come to KwaZulu Natal @jaayfilms and I will take you freediving with the sharks… out the cage and in warm water! 🩵💙"

cliff_lodge wrote

"@jaayfilms if you're still in Gansbaai, you and your friend are welcome to a complementary stay at @cliff_lodge. 🦈 There are lots of beautiful places to see here and so much to do."

susyalexandersen shared:

"What a great trip we had! Thanks for joining us🦈🤙🏻"

toucanman69 said:

You’re literally one of the coolest guys to ever exist."

alishahardy130 said:

"All I can think about is 48 meters down"

mich_mccallum added:

"@jaayfilms this was one of my ultimate best things I've ever done in Gaansbaai. It's so awesome to see the sharks up close"

More Briefly News Stories on sharks

A woman's underwater encounter with curious sharks went viral after social media users became distracted by an unexpected detail about her appearance during the dive.

A viral video showing two men swimming near what appeared to be sharks at Umhlanga Rocks Beach left South Africans divided, with some praising their courage while others questioned the risky decision to get so close to the marine predators.

A South African man impressed social media users after completing a challenging open-water swim between Robben Island and Bloubergstrand, with many praising his determination despite concerns about the sharks known to inhabit the area.

Source: Briefly News