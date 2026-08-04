Nasty C had social media users laughing after attempting to speak Setswana in a light-hearted viral clip

Fans flooded X with jokes, saying the rapper's pronunciation sounded both adorable and unintentionally hilarious

Mzansi praised Nasty C for embracing another local language, even as the internet roasted him with playful memes

Nasty C's Setswana attempt leaves Mzansi in stitches after hilarious video goes viral. Image: Nasty C

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Nasty C has once again become the talk of social media, but this time it has nothing to do with music. A hilarious video of the star attempting to speak Setswana has gone viral, leaving fans clutching their sides with laughter.

The clip quickly spread across X after it was shared by popular user @Phislash, with thousands of users joining in on the jokes while applauding the rapper for giving the language a shot.

Nasty C gives Setswana his best shot

In the now-viral video, Nasty C can be seen trying to pronounce Setswana phrases during a conversation with Cassper Nyovest. While he appeared confident, his delivery had social media users bursting into laughter, with many saying his accent and pronunciation made the clip impossible to watch without giggling.

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The light-hearted moment instantly became meme material, proving that even one of South Africa's biggest rappers isn't safe from playful online roasting.

See the viral clip in the X the post below:

Mzansi floods social media with hilarious reactions

As expected, X users wasted no time sharing their thoughts. While some poked fun at the rapper's pronunciation, others appreciated that he was making an effort to speak another South African language. Some of the comments read:

@PikasoZealot joked:

"They're both sounding like, 'My friend.'" "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@DavidNkgase commented:

"he's not that bad 😆"

@Phislash responed:

"😂😂😂 he is terrible"

Fans applaud the rapper's sporting spirit

The rapper gave fans another unforgettable viral moment. Image: Nasty C

Source: Getty Images

Despite all the jokes, the mood online remained positive. Many users said Nasty C's willingness to try speaking Setswana showed humility and a good sense of humour. Instead of taking himself too seriously, the rapper gave fans another unforgettable viral moment.

Whether he nailed the language or not, one thing is certain: Nasty C's cheerful attempt entertained thousands, proving that sometimes the funniest viral moments come from simply stepping outside your comfort zone.

Nasty C recalls unforgettable Venda performance

Previously Briefly News reported that Nasty C had social media laughing after sharing a funny story about performing in Venda, where he realised he was not the biggest star at the event.

The rapper recalled how the crowd erupted with excitement when a local artist arrived in a bakkie, while many people only seemed to recognise him for his hit song Juice Back. Instead of taking the experience personally, Nasty C laughed it off, saying the moment reminded him that every community has its own beloved stars, with fans praising his ability to joke about himself.

Source: Briefly News