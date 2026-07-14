Nasty C was at a loss for words during a livestream after learning that Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams had passed away at just 25 years old

The rapper shared heartfelt condolences to Adams' family, hoping they somehow find comfort and healing following such terrible news

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket following the late footballer's death, as his cause of death has not been publicly confirmed despite ongoing speculation

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Nasty C was visibly gutted by Jayden Adams' tragic death. Images: nasty_csa, jaydenadams_23

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Nasty C was visibly emotional during one of his well-known streaming sessions after news broke that Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams had died. The footballer, who had only recently featured for Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup, passed away on 11 July 2026.

The Juice Back rapper did not hold back his grief as he processed the news on air.

"I hope his family is okay. I hope his loved ones are okay."

His words carried the weight of someone genuinely shaken by the loss. The moment that appeared to hit him hardest was finding out just how young Adams was. Learning that the footballer was only 25 left Nasty C visibly gutted.

Nasty C seemingly acknowledges the rumours

Beyond his condolences, the rapper briefly touched on the swirl of speculation surrounding the circumstances of Adams' death, suggesting there may have been "a lot going on" for the footballer to "go that way."

"Anytime anyone goes that way, dog, you know there was a lot going on."

His comments were a careful nod to the unverified rumours circulating online, though he stopped short of making any firm claims.

Those rumours remain unconfirmed. As Briefly News previously reported, Adams' official cause of death has not been made public. Western Cape police have since opened an inquest docket and are actively investigating the situation.

Watch Nasty C's video below.

A life cut far too short

Jayden Adams leaves behind his grieving partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, and a young daughter. His passing came at a particularly tender time for the family, as he had also lost his grandmother during Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign, making the back-to-back grief all the more painful for those closest to him.

The football world and fans across South Africa have been mourning a player who had only just stepped onto one of sport's biggest stages. For Nasty C, like so many others, the reality of losing someone so young and so full of promise was clearly difficult to sit with.

Jayden Adams leaves behind his loved ones, including his partner Aqueelah Adendorf and their daughter. Image: aqueela_x

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida pays tribute to late athletes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nandi Madida's touching tribute to Jayden Adams and Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini.

Following the young athletes' tragic deaths, the media personality, along with many other local stars, took to their social media pages to honour them.

Source: Briefly News