A small tourist plane crashed while flying over the iconic Nazca Lines in southern Peru, killing all 13 people aboard

The dead included seven Italian nationals, two Spaniards, two Germans, and the two Peruvian crew members who piloted the aircraft

Peru's president responded to the tragedy as authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the crash

Seven Italians, two Germans and two Spaniards were killed, along with two crew members. Image: Mariajulia VAREMAN / AFP

Source: TikTok

A sightseeing plane carrying tourists over one of South America's most celebrated archaeological landmarks came down in Peru on Saturday, 1 August 2026, leaving no survivors.

All 13 people on board died when the small aircraft crashed near the Nazca Lines, a UNESCO-recognised site in the desert of southern Peru made up of enormous ancient geoglyphs etched into the earth.

Peru's Transportation Ministry identified the victims as seven Italian citizens aged between 18 and 54, two Spanish nationals aged 52, and two German tourists aged 77 and 78. The two remaining victims were pilot Americo Salazar and copilot Irenka Guanilo del Carpio. The plane had departed from Pisco, in the Ica department.

Fire engulfs crash site

According to the @bbcnews page, local media reported that the wreckage was rapidly consumed by flames after the plane went down, making any rescue attempt impossible. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

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President Keiko Fujimori expressed her condolences and indicated that a temporary suspension of the airport could be considered while the relevant ministries compiled their reports. Authorities confirmed the incident is under investigation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peru's popularity as a tourist destination

People who heard the news online were deeply shaken. Comments poured in expressing grief and prayers for the victims and their families.

Diane Wicker wrote:

"Sincerest condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives; may they rest in peace."

Lily said:

"So heartbreaking. 💔"

Craig Adams reacted:

"So sad. 💔"

SenjaExplorer shared:

"We almost did this a few weeks ago. Glad we opted out."

CaliBro86.47 noted:

"I did that plane tour over Nazca. It isn't for the faint of heart. Plus so many planes and near misses."

Keith Mason wrote:

"Praying for their souls. 🙏🏼"

Erica Charles said:

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends."

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Eleven people survived a plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean after spending five hours stranded on a life raft near Florida.

A pilot and co-pilot from the United States died after their aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing near La Romana in the Dominican Republic.

A twin-engine aircraft travelling in the Bahamas crashed into the Atlantic Ocean after reportedly experiencing engine problems.

Source: Briefly News