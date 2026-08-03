Sol Phenduka shared his reaction to a video allegedly filmed inside Chitungwiza General Hospital in Zimbabwe

The clip showed a patient lying on a severely deteriorated hospital bed with the mattress falling through the base

South Africans flooded the comment section with divided responses to the state of the Zimbabwean hospital

Sol Phenduka was shocked by the state of a Zimbabwean hospital. Images: Sol Phenduka/ Facebook, Jackyenjoyphotography/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sol Phenduka was left speechless after coming across a disturbing video allegedly filmed inside a Zimbabwean hospital.

The podcaster, who is widely known for speaking his mind on social issues, could only manage a stunned "Haaaa!" paired with a broken heart emoji in response to what he saw.

The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 31 July 2026, was allegedly captured at Chitungwiza General Hospital in Zimbabwe. In the clip, a patient lies on a hospital bed covered with a blanket, while the mattress visibly sags and falls through the base of the frame.

The Zimbabwean X user who posted the video, freemanchari, used it to make a broader political statement.

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"This is a bed at Chitungwiza Gen Hospital in Zimbabwe right now. 98% of Zimbabweans, when they get sick, this is where they go to die. This is the cost of corruption. This is why we are going to announce the next day of action until everyone understands that their mother is dying."

The post directly blamed corruption for the hospital's dire condition and framed it as a rallying call for civic action.

Watch the disturbing video below.

South Africans react to Zimbabwean hospital

The video drew a wave of responses from South Africans, though the reactions were far from uniform. Several commenters expressed little sympathy, while others were genuinely moved.

svukeve stated bluntly:

"They deserve what's happening to them. Where were they on the 31st to tackle these issues?"

ThulaneMarvin said:

"That time, the leadership is buying a Rolls-Royce."

morena_slyza called out the irony:

"Yet we are the most corrupt nation. What is this?"

chaseNomvula was shattered:

"This is so sad."

While Sol Phenduka was visibly shocked by the state of the hospital, other South Africans expressed little sympathy. Image: Sol Phenduka

Source: Facebook

Sol Phenduka reacts to Andrea Johnson's call

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sol Phenduka's reaction to Madlanga Commission playing a recorded phone call between Drushantha Ramsamy and former IDAC head Andrea Johnson.

Sol Phenduka's stunned reaction to the recording sparked a wave of responses from Mzansi online.

Source: Briefly News