Sol Phenduka clapped back at a viral video of Ndodana Tshuma looking tearful during his court appearance

Sol reminded social media users that Tshuma's wife and children did not get the same chance at life, and he does not deserve sympathy

Mzansi backed Sol's sharp response as Tshuma's case was postponed, with some saying he deserved the ultimate punishment

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Sol Phenduka expressed no sympathy for Ndodana Tshuma. Images: MacGUnleashed, CrimeWatchZW

Source: Twitter

Podcaster and radio personality Sol Phenduka was not about to extend any grace to murder-accused Ndodana Tshuma after a video of him looking visibly emotional in court began circulating on social media.

The clip, filmed on 13 July 2026, zoomed in on Tshuma's face, capturing what many described as a sombre, tearful expression. The caption on the post read, "A broken man, his face says it all."

Sol had a swift and pointed response: "Broken but alive, unlike his wife and children."

Watch Ndodana Tshuma's video below.

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Who is Ndodana Tshuma?

Tshuma is a British citizen who is wanted in the United Kingdom in connection with the murders of his wife and children. After allegedly committing the crimes, he fled to South Africa, where he was tracked down and arrested by Johannesburg police. He is currently being held in the country while authorities work through the extradition process back to the UK.

His first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court drew significant public attention. During the proceedings, the state requested a postponement to confirm Tshuma's immigration status within South Africa. His case was delayed until 22 July 2026. Notably, while the UK wants him for murder, the domestic charges he faces in South Africa relate to possession of an illegal firearm.

Ndodana Tshuma is wanted by police in connection with the murder of his wife and daughters in the UK. Image: CrimeWatchZW

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to Sol Phenduka's Post

Sol's candid response struck a chord with many South Africans, who flooded the comments section with their own sharp takes. It is not the first time Sol has weighed in on a sensitive social matter; he recently expressed disbelief after reports emerged that a police officer had killed another man over chicken gizzards. This time, the reactions to both the case and Sol's comment were equally blunt.

TheRealSpongie said:

"This man exposed how borderless South Africa is."

makwatee reacted:

"Do they have a death sentence in the UK? This monster deserves to die."

thenextdoorkid was curious:

"Why aren't they deporting him to the country where he committed the murders?"

PM_NKOSI added:

"Can't even feel pity for him, no matter how broken he is."

Sol Phenduka comments on Credo V Daniels' performance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sol Phenduka's reaction to Credo V Daniels' viral performance.

The controversial singer had a show from hell when his vocals refused to come to the party, and Sol's reaction had everyone talking.

Source: Briefly News