Credo V Daniels' latest performance blunder caught the attention of Sol Phenduka, and the podcaster did not hold back on the commentary

Sol, along with several social media users, got second-hand embarrassment from the singer's vocals, which were a sharp contrast to what fans heard in his songs

This follows the wave of allegations that the singer was using AI software to create his songs, claims that he has neither acknowledged nor addressed

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Sol Phenduka weighed in on Credo V Daniels' live performance. Images: MacGUnleashed/ Twitter, credovdaniels/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Rising Mzansi musician Credo V Daniels has found himself at the centre of a roaring social media storm following a highly anticipated live television appearance that completely backfired.

On 3 July 2026, the artist took to eNCA to perform live, fresh off the launch of his debut album, Still Where We Were. The national television appearance was meant to celebrate and promote the soaring success of the project, particularly its hit single Sedilaka, which has already garnered millions of views on YouTube. However, the moment Daniels opened his mouth to deliver the song live on air, he immediately sparked a massive wave of public criticism over his vocal capabilities.

The disastrous studio set instantly added heavy fuel to the persistent rumours that Daniels relies on AI software to manufacture his music. Rather than the pristine, studio-perfect vocals fans fell in love with online, the live broadcast exposed a vocal performance that left viewers thoroughly disappointed.

His cringe-worthy television moment quickly caught the attention of Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka, who reacted by noting that Daniels certainly possessed a lot of nerve to step onto a live broadcast with those vocals. Phenduka joined a chorus of disappointed commentators who expressed intense second-hand embarrassment over the glaring difference between the artist's studio recordings and his raw capabilities.

Sol Phenduka said Credo V Daniels had a lot of nerve to accept a live performance with his vocal capabilities. Images: MacGUnleashed/ Twitter, credovdaniels/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The viral backlash comes a month after his previous live performance, where audiences similarly tore into the quality of his set, pointing out that his actual singing voice sounds absolutely nothing like the tracks distributed on streaming platforms.

Despite the mounting evidence and the intense public scrutiny regarding his alleged use of vocal-altering technology, Daniels has continued to stick to his script. He released a statement in June to address his previous performance blunder, acknowledging the backlash from his performance and placing the blame on technical challenges.

While his team assured his supporters that steps were being taken to ensure better live performances in the future, they also emphasised that it was unrealistic to expect Credo to deliver vocals as crisp as those in his actual recordings.

His latest performance has reinforced the allegations that Daniels was neither a singer nor was he the one behind the hit songs distributed on streaming platforms, sparking another major discussion surrounding the rise of AI-generated music.

Watch Credo V Daniels' performance below.

Click here for Sol Phenduka's reaction.

South Africa reacts to Credo V Daniels' performance

Online users weighed in on the musician's live set and did not hold back on their criticism.

faglauderdale said:

"I wanna reach this level of delusion, he sings the way I sing with noise-cancelling headphones on."

_ladytopaz reacted:

"Oh, my soul! Why doesn’t he lip-sync? This is atrocious!"

JosiahThobejane trolled:

"Shout out to him for showing up for every opportunity, though."

Khuze_Elikhulu asked:

"Why does he keep doing this?"

IndodaEqotho esclaimed:

"What a fraud!"

Side_To_Cide was in disbelief:

"You guys are lying. This can't be the real audio."

Online users were stunned to hear Credo V Daniels’ real voice during a live performance. Image: credovdaniels

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka addresses deadbeat claims

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sol Phenduka's reaction to being accused of being a deadbeat dad.

The popular podcaster recalled a touching incident with his daughter and was confronted by an unknown follower who questioned him about once having abandoned his children.

Source: Briefly News