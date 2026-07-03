A Ferrari owner in China is considering legal action after four children allegedly climbed onto his R9 million supercar

The incident, captured on surveillance cameras, left the luxury vehicle with scratches across the bodywork and a cracked bumper

The owner said he initially wanted to resolve the matter amicably, but decided to pursue legal action after claiming the children's parents showed little remorse

Surveillance footage captured four young children scrambling over the roof, hood, and windshield of a parked red Ferrari supercar. Image: @mothershipsg

Source: TikTok

A luxury Ferrari owner is considering taking legal action after four young children allegedly damaged his R9 million Ferrari by climbing onto it and using it as a playground. The incident was shared by @mothershipsg on 2 July 2026, showing surveillance footage of the children sliding across the parked supercar while their parents allegedly failed to intervene. The case has sparked widespread debate online about parental responsibility and the cost of repairing luxury vehicles.

According to reports, the Ferrari owner, identified only by his surname Zhang, had parked his red Ferrari outside his residential complex in Kunming, Yunnan Province, before leaving on a business trip. While he was away, a neighbour contacted him after noticing several children climbing all over the expensive sports car.

Luxury supercar damaged while owner was away

Surveillance footage reportedly showed four boys approaching the Ferrari carrying long bamboo poles before climbing onto the roof and repeatedly sliding across the vehicle as if it were playground equipment. When Zhang returned home, he found noticeable scratches across the bodywork, while the vehicle's front bumper had also been cracked during the incident.

Although the exact repair bill has not yet been confirmed, Zhang explained that even a basic assessment at an authorised Ferrari dealership would likely begin at around 100,000 yuan (roughly R250,000). Rather than demanding excessive compensation, the owner said his only request was for the Ferrari to be restored to the same condition it was in before it was damaged.

A police officer stood next to a glossy red Ferrari to inspect the bodywork scratches and document vehicle damage while bystanders looked on. Image: @mothershipsg

Source: TikTok

Owner says parents showed little remorse

Zhang said he initially tried to approach the situation with understanding because the people responsible were children. As a father himself, he explained that he wanted to resolve the matter peacefully without immediately involving lawyers or demanding large sums of money.

However, he claimed the children's parents failed to take the incident seriously and allegedly offered only a small amount of compensation that would not come close to covering the repair costs. Feeling that his concerns were being dismissed, Zhang has since decided to pursue legal action in an effort to recover the costs of restoring his Ferrari.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media divided over who's to blame

The incident quickly went viral after the page @mothershipsg shared the footage on TikTok, with thousands of users debating who should ultimately pay for the damage. Many sided with the Ferrari owner, arguing that parents should accept responsibility when their children damage someone else's property, regardless of its value.

Liber Professionis commented:

“I was stupid when I was young, but never this stupid.”

Kin4u2 said:

“Send it to a professional to fix, then send the bill to the parents. What is there to disagree about?”

DarthVader joked:

“Them kids never gonna retire. 😭🙏”

MandaMandaManda blamed the adults, writing:

“Parents' fault. Absolutely the parents should pay.”

Ohanem questioned the incident, commenting:

“This must be rage-bait… What were the kids thinking?”

UTPOD joked:

“Of all cars to pick. 😭 Them kids are probably grounded for years.”

J questioned the children's actions, asking:

“Why can kids climb onto other people's cars to play?”

Ukrainian_boykisser defended the children, saying:

“Children are children. They don't have to pay anything.”

Hammy took a light-hearted view, saying:

“Just kids being kids, it's all good.”

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Source: Briefly News