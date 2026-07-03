A Malaysian woman was forced to miss her international flight after immigration officials declared her passport invalid because her three-year-old son had drawn a dinosaur inside it

The passport was deemed damaged beyond use for travel, forcing the mother to apply for a replacement and pay additional airline fees to reschedule her Qatar Airways flight

Despite the costly mistake, the mother chose to see the funny side, joking that her son simply wanted a few more days of hugs before she left on her work trip

A smiling young boy proudly held up the defaced passport above his head inside what appeared to be an airport terminal. Image: @mothershipsg

Source: TikTok

A mother's work trip took an unexpected turn after her three-year-old son accidentally drew inside her passport, causing immigration officials to declare the travel document damaged and preventing her from boarding her flight. The incident, which was shared by @mothershipsg on 8 June 2026, quickly gained attention online after the woman revealed that her son had doodled what appeared to be a dinosaur on one of the passport pages while she was packing for an overseas work trip.

According to the mother, she had been preparing her luggage when her young son managed to get hold of her passport without her noticing. By the time she realised what had happened, the toddler had already used a blue ballpoint pen to draw what looked like a dinosaur inside the passport.

The photograph showed a close-up of ink markings and childlike drawings sketched across the internal pages of a travel document. Image: @mothershipsg

Source: TikTok

Passport declared damaged before departure

Sharing photos of the damaged document online, she admitted she felt like crying after discovering the drawings, while her son smiled proudly as he held up the passport. Realising she could face travel problems, the woman visited Malaysia's immigration department in Putrajaya hoping the document could still be used. However, immigration officials ruled that the passport had been damaged and could no longer be accepted as a valid travel document.

Because the incident happened over the weekend, the mother was unable to obtain a replacement passport immediately, as government offices were closed until Monday. As a result, she missed her scheduled Qatar Airways flight and had to rearrange her travel plans. She later managed to reschedule her flight for Monday evening but said the change came at an extra cost of RM620 (around R2,600) in airline fees. The unexpected delay also meant she had to postpone her work trip until her replacement passport was issued.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Parents relate to the costly mistake

After the page @mothershipsg shared the story, social media users flooded the comments with similar parenting experiences, saying curious toddlers often grab important documents or belongings without understanding the consequences.

Bwn. FN joked:

“To forgive is to forget (the child at the airport).”

NG_KC simply wrote:

“Disowned.”

M00N questioned the criticism, commenting:

“Why are y'all hating on a 3-year-old kid? It's the mum's fault for leaving the passport with the child.”

CooperBooper blamed the parent, writing:

“Parent recklessly takes the most valuable documentation and gives it to a 3-year-old to supervise.”

Falchero Sven joked:

“Doesn't even look like a dino.”

Chun Wee defended the toddler, saying:

“Come on, it's a 3-year-old kid. We've all done stupid things as children and our parents forgave us.”

MsHwan reminded people that children make mistakes, writing:

“Kids will always be kids. She’s not the first mom to go through something like this.”

PERHAPSS commented:

“Kids make mistakes and so do parents. Who are you to judge them?”

Diana asked:

“How can you be upset with a child?”

Mleechu claimed:

“Don't fall for it, it's a Durex ad.”

DOD player shifted the focus, joking:

“We're all talking about who's at fault, but just look at that dino! 🥹”

Ivan admitted:

“It's only cute because he's not my child.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about passports

King Mswati III grants a diplomatic passport to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo during a royal palace visit.

Omar Artan’s historic World Cup dream ended abruptly after he was denied entry into the United States despite travelling with valid documents.

The U.S. State Department is set to issue a limited-edition passport featuring Donald Trump's likeness as part of the America250 initiative.

Source: Briefly News