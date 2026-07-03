A heavily pregnant woman was attacked by two loose pit bulls on the day she was due to give birth after stepping in to protect her pet

Doctors induced labour following the attack, and her baby boy was born unharmed despite one of the dogs biting her

The attack has sparked widespread online debate about dangerous dogs and owners' responsibility, with the animals declared dangerous

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A pregnant woman smiled while posing against a blue wall alongside three smiling young children who held flowers and a small chalkboard sign. Image: @insideedition

Source: TikTok

A pregnant woman who was due to give birth has survived a horrific dog attack after two loose pit bulls mauled her outside her apartment complex. The incident, which was shared by @insideedition on 3 July 2026, shows how Renee Wilson, a mother of three from Tacoma, was bitten multiple times while trying to protect her pet chihuahua.

Doctors later induced her labour following the attack, and her baby boy, Armani, was safely delivered despite the terrifying injuries she suffered. According to Wilson, she had been carrying her baby's car seat to her vehicle when she heard barking and noticed two dogs charging toward her small chihuahua, Katie. Without hesitation, she stepped in front of her pet to stop the attack.

Woman shielded her pet before the dogs turned on her

Instead, the dogs turned their attention to Wilson, biting her arm before repeatedly lunging at her pregnant stomach. She said one of the animals also grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground while the attack continued. Wilson later recalled desperately pleading with nearby residents for help as she feared the dogs would kill her unborn baby. The attack lasted for several minutes before neighbours, hearing Wilson's screams, rushed outside to help.

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One resident used a broom to fight off the dogs, while another woman also intervened despite admitting she was terrified of them. Emergency services arrived shortly afterwards and transported Wilson to hospital, where doctors treated her injuries before deciding to induce labour because she had already reached her due date.

Thankfully, baby Armani was born healthy and unharmed. Although Wilson was able to spend time with her newborn, she remains in hospital recovering from severe bite wounds and an infection, saying she misses being able to care for her son while she heals.

A woman sat upright and spoke from a hospital bed while wearing dark pyjamas in a medical recovery room. Image: @insideedition

Source: TikTok

Dogs declared dangerous as legal action looms

Police later confirmed that the two dogs, an American Pit Bull Terrier and an American Bully, escaped through a broken fence that their owners were reportedly aware of before the attack. The animals were impounded by Tacoma Animal Control and have since been officially declared dangerous. Their owners have the right to appeal the designation, but if unsuccessful, the dogs could be euthanised.

Authorities have also issued the owners with misdemeanour charges for failing to properly licence the dogs and allowing them to roam freely, resulting in fines totalling around R36,000. Wilson has since indicated that she intends to file a civil lawsuit against the owners, while a GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to assist with her medical expenses and recovery.

Check out the TikTok video here

People call the attack heartbreaking

The story shared by the page @insideedition has generated an emotional response on social media, with many people praising Wilson's courage for instinctively protecting her small dog despite being heavily pregnant.

Abby commented:

“She needs a lawyer.”

vickiscott535 wrote:

“Your baby is beautiful. Bless your heart.”

Angela 9255 commented:

“God bless you and your newborn. Praise God for covering you and your son.”

UR Fan urged:

“Get a lawyer. 💯”

Raven wrote:

“It’s always the pitbulls. 💔”

katygirl0915 argued:

“It’s time that people stop breeding pit bulls.”

Cyn mazariegos defended the breed, saying:

“It’s NOT the pitbulls’ fault; it’s the owners.”

Jonathan🇦🇼 commented:

“Sue the owner of the dogs.”

Marioo questioned:

“Where the heck was the dogs’ owner in the first place?”

Extrovertedintrovert added:

“People always blame the dog, but never the owners. My daughter has a pit bull who wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Abuelita Nunley offered prayers, writing:

“Lord, please help this mom to heal and surround the baby with love and protection.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about dogs

A Malawian man facing repatriation from Gqeberha refused to return home without his six-year-old canine companion.

Nova, an American Shepherd dog from France, gained worldwide attention for predicting FIFA World Cup results.

A Malawian man is making a heartfelt push to be reunited with his dog, drawing support from an animal rescue group.

Source: Briefly News