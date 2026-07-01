A Malawian man is making a heartfelt push to be reunited with his dog, drawing support from an animal rescue group

The reality of the bond between people and pets, and the comfort animals bring to everyday life

Social media users have been weighing in with ideas and support to help get the dog safely to its owner

The Malawian man with his dog. Image: St Francis Animal Rescue

Source: Facebook

A Facebook post shared by St Francis Animal Rescue on 29 June 2026 has appealed for help to reunite a Malawian man with his beloved dog. The man, who has known the rescue team since his six-year-old pet was still a puppy, reportedly faced the painful possibility of leaving the animal behind due to difficult circumstances.

According to the rescue organisation, the man and his dog have spent years sharing life side by side and are inseparable companions. The shelter said his emotional plea deeply affected staff members, prompting them to make a rare exception and assist with plans to transport the dog from Port Elizabeth to Malawi.

“"I would rather die than leave him behind!”.... We can't assist every animal separated from an owner, but we have made an exception in this case because this man is so desperate to keep his dog."

The organisation said the dog has already been microchipped, vaccinated and fitted for a travel crate as efforts continue to raise funds for the journey.

Dogs are know to be man's best friend. Image: @Tim Kitchen

Source: Getty Images

Why people and dogs become so close

The human-dog bond is the strong connection that forms when people and dogs share life together. Dogs have lived alongside humans for thousands of years, making them good at understanding emotions, facial expressions and voice changes. They often look for comfort, attention and social interaction, which helps create close relationships with their owners.

Science also shows that spending time with dogs releases oxytocin, often called the "love hormone," in both people and dogs, creating feelings of trust and closeness. Dogs can also help lower stress and anxiety, which is why they are often used in hospitals, schools and therapy settings.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi shared suggestions

Viewers asked questions and tried to remain helpful as they shared suggestions. This is what they said on the page:

Brunehilde Green said:

"Cemair fly rescues for free. Contact them. Let the owner leave on the bus first and once he is settled in Malawi, his furr baby can fly."

Zakiyah Karim Hassim shared:

"For those of you saying he should leave his dog. You wouldn't understand as you're not a paw parent. There's a strong bond that develops between a pet and its owner especially when you've adopted them from a kitten or puppy stage. It may seem a trivia… "

Moray Swanepoel commented:

"I know it is expensive but could be not fly with his dog so they don't get separated? Is there anyone in the organization that could do a go fund me we need to get the word far and wide?"

Devorah Kirkel suggested:

"Maybe he can fly with his dog if enough finds are raised instead of owner having to go by bus."

Barry Tonkin wrote:

"Is there a specific reference to use?"

Linda Neilson Oliphant added:

"Wow. Admiration and respect. My concern though....what future is there for the owner in a country where apparently, jobs are not available? How will he and his dog survive? O this world can be so cruel. I truly pray for their safety. God bless you all."

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Source: Briefly News