A reality TV star gifted a generous surprise to someone who needed it and the moment gained attention

With plenty of families still feeling the pinch, small acts of kindness are hitting differently these days

Social media did what social media does best: jokes flew, people caught feelings, and some started playing matchmaker

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Rob hands a woman a Roots food package. Image: @rob_bentele_survivor

Source: Instagram

A heartwarming moment between a Survivor winner and a mystery woman has taken over social media and has SA seemingly smitten over the exchange.

Winner of 2019 Survivor series, Rob Bentele, was seen in a video gifting a woman with a food parcel so heavy, that she stumbles as she's taking it and Rob has to steady her before she falls over. The video posted on Instagram on 30 June 2026, was captioned:

"I think I make these packages look lighter than they actually are. It catches a lot (of people) off guard. Roots Butchery Esikhawini clearly goes all out."

The food packages have been made available by Roots Butchery in Esikhawini, to members of the community who need it the most.

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Food insecurity is a serious issue in South Africa. Image: @SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's hunger crisis and the fight for food security

South Africa faces a severe food insecurity crisis despite producing enough food to feed its population. In an episode of Economic Justice Matters, experts highlighted that around 63% of households experience some form of food insecurity, with poverty, unemployment, low wages, and inequality making nutritious food unaffordable for many families. The consequences are severe, especially for children, with widespread malnutrition and stunting affecting physical growth, brain development, and future opportunities. Families are often forced to choose between food and other basic needs such as transport, electricity, and education.

The discussion also emphasized how food prices, corporate concentration in the food industry, and weak regulation worsen the crisis. Suggested solutions included increasing social grants, improving food price regulation, supporting local food systems and informal traders, strengthening healthcare and nutrition education, and increasing government intervention to ensure affordable access to healthy food.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi swooned at the encounter

South Africans could not hold themselves in the comments by humourously sharing their take on the matter. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

london_for_president_ said:

"Not me thinking it's a love story of some sort 😭"

dena_daisy suggested:

"Actually why didn’t she close the gate after he went in 😢"

the_letterl said:

"She did not lose her balance because of the package 😂😂🤣"

shabangusane wrote:

"The eye contact😩😩"

heather.dube_ said:

"When is their wedding?💃🏾🤭"

rosahandmadeinsa added:

"Its the delivery person throwing her out of balance😝"

More Briefly News on People encounters

School learners spotted a man who looked like Nelson Mandela, rushing to take photos and playfully treating him like royalty, leaving social media users amused by the wholesome moment.

A Brakpan woman explained that she instinctively confronted and greeted men she caught stealing from her home, later saying she acted without thinking as South Africans praised her bravery but worried she had put herself in danger.

Two brothers touched hearts after surprising their older brother with a Toyota as a gift, with the emotional moment highlighting their strong family bond and drawing praise from social media users.

Source: Briefly News