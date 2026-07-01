Residents in a South African township were filmed begging a foreign national to reopen a tuckshop following the passing of the 30 June 2026 deadline

The cut-off required all illegal immigrants to leave or face the March and March movement wrath

Tuckshops owned by foreigners closed for safety, highlighting the vulnerability of food deserts where local communities need the shops for daily survival

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South Africans were desperate for a foreign tuck shop owner to open amid fears of 30 June 2026. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Residents in a South African township were pleading with a foreign shop owner to reopen his business. He took precautions after the March and March movement associated with the Mabahambe slogan) demanded that undocumented immigrants leave the country by the end of June. Some protests against foreigners have turned violent, and foreigners like the tuck shop owner kept themselves safe.

The 30 June 2026 deadline forced immigrant traders to close, and the disruption left many vulnerable communities without access to basic food supplies. A video shared on 1 July 2026 by the TikTok account @newsnexussa proved that in townships, grocery stores are often miles away, leaving residents to rely on local spaza shops for items like bread, milk, and maize meal. Many of these shop owners provide goods in small, affordable quantities or on credit to regular customers, and their sudden departure disrupted the local social and economic fabric. Watch the video below:

South Africa discusses Mabahambe movement

Public reactions to the video were deeply divided, reflecting the complex nature of the issue. Many expressed sympathy for the residents, noting that the poor and those without transport are the ones suffering most from the closures. Others shared their experiences with also seeking tuck shops on 30 June 2026. Read the comments below:

Protesters against illegal immigrants came to a head on 30 June 2026. Image: Mitchell Luo

Source: UGC

Hazezh 19 said:

"As the guy was saying, not everyone can afford things in the Supermarket, so they buy packets or bits of them so that they can also consume the good. Not everyone is rich, and not everyone can afford whole packets."

MkO added:

"🤣Me and three others begged our friend yesterday, and he opened half window I needed one coffee and one tissue and the only other guy wanted one pack of pampers😂😂"

Nqaba Diba🇿🇦 remarked:

"Reality sets in."

Mashaba🤎🖤 added:

"Yesterday I begged my friend to meet me halfway as I needed pads 😂 did he not deliver at my door with two packets and free wipes 🙏"

LadyShadie wrote:

"People don't realise how some of these guys help the community. They make smaller packs of coffee, sugar, etc. So the people can eat. Hats off to them."

cuzzins noted:

"Peple who live in suburbs are shocked that you can buy R2 sugar lol."

falesi said:

"The shop owner is like I don't trust you."

Other Briefly News stories about protests

A South African truck driver who was mistaken for a foreigner shared his ordeal after he recorded the moment that he was forced to resign.

Checkers Sixty 60 released a statement warning South Africans that there would be service disruptions on 30 June 2026.

Some delivery drivers in Durban joined the March and March movement as they called for undocumented immigrants to leave the country.

Source: Briefly News