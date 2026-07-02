TikTok creator @julian_vanillathunder discussed Checkers Sixty60 delivery delays amid protests against illegal immigration

The video reflected on Checkers Sixty60's reliance on foreign nationals who were working as delivery drivers

South Africans reflected on how the 30 June deadline by March and March affected services

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A man's video pointed out the impact of March & March on CheckersSixty60 delivery. Image: Briefly News / @julian_vanillathunder / TikTok

Source: UGC

TikTok creator @julian_vanillathunder posted a viral video ranting about significant delays with the Checkers Sixty60 delivery app on 30 June. The grocery store's delivery services were interrupted due to March and March's ultimatum that undocumented foreigners must leave or face their wrath. The TikTokker addressed the darker reality of the impact of violence and hostility toward foreign nationals.

South Africa’s gig economy relies heavily on motorcycle drivers who work under intense pressure to hit one-hour delivery targets. Ironically, while locals demand this fast, seamless service, the foreign drivers who provide it are often targets of xenophobic violence. This tension grew sharper after the June 30 deadline, a date some citizens viewed as a welcome opportunity to claim the delivery jobs for themselves.

Content creator Julian's video perfectly highlighted the contradiction in a society that wants quick deliveries but ignores the safety of the workers. With South Africa's high unemployment rate, Julian pointed out that he now knows exactly where citizens should send their CVs to take over these delivery roles. He noted that the June 30 deadline has created a prime opening for jobless locals to step into the sector. Watch the video below:

SA discusses Checker60 Sixty delivery

The public response offered a realistic look at the delivery business and the mixed feelings surrounding these new job openings. While some commentators warned that the work is highly risky and barely profitable due to rising petrol prices and bike rentals, others saw it as a great side hustle for extra cash. Many remained optimistic that the post-June 30 shift would finally help cut down unemployment and make a positive difference for struggling families. Read the comments below:

People debated whether working in delivery is worth it. Image: Clayton / Pexels

Source: UGC

gabs said:

"The truth is it's not that profitable, risky and you have to work day and night including holidays to make a living, it's not as glamorous especially with these petrol hikes, and as a driver you act as a contractor not an employee, meaning you earn based on trips you made. This means fuel price and bike rental are part of your costs."

Morgan O Fortune wondered:

"So why wasn't there South Africans sending CVs before and what South Africans invested in buying motorbikes and bike license none by the looks of it so what's your actually proving is that South Africans are lazy and don't want to do the work of a delivery boy because otherwise they would have done it by now no foreigner was stopping them from sending their CVs to Checkers and that's why I say you don't use critical thinking you buy into popular ideas."

TendAnnie wrote:

"Even those with cars, this is a nice side hustle if you need extra cash."

Ilana0210💫 added:

"Traffic department's gonna be full, lots of applications for motobike licences. So many people will find employment hey👏😁"

Londiwe Mabaso commented:

"These jobs may not be enough but they'll make a difference."

Other Briefly News stories about anti-illegal immigration

A man in Cape Town shared a video about spaza shops closing during the rise of anti foreigner protest in South Africa, and people were divided.

A video captured the desperation of South Africans who are begging a foreign tuck shop owner to reopen after the March and March June deadline.

People were motivated by the story of a South African truck driver who told people that he was mistaken for a foreigner and it cost him his job.

Source: Briefly News