A Cape Town man posted a Facebook video on 28 June 2026 about foreign-owned spaza shops closing in his area

He warned that residents may have to walk kilometres to buy basics, as closures spread across the country

South Africans were split online, with many saying the closures create a long-overdue opportunity for locals

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Screenshot taken from one of Fiazal Alexander's videos. Images: Fiazal Alexander

Source: Facebook

A Cape Town man is sounding the alarm about spaza shop closures hitting his neighbourhood on 28 June 2026. Fiazal Alexander said two spaza shops near his home had shut their doors that same day. His Facebook video quickly drew strong reactions from South Africans across the country.

Alexander said he worried about what would happen if more closures followed across the area. He warned that residents would be driving or walking kilometres just to buy basics. This comes as thousands of undocumented foreign nationals continue to leave South Africa ahead of the 30 June 2026 deadline.

A long time coming for many South Africans

Countries including Mozambique, Ghana, Nigeria and Malawi repatriated citizens in the days leading up to the deadline. Anti-immigration marches had been building pressure in communities across the country for weeks. Foreign-owned spaza shops in several areas closed as that pressure reached a peak.

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Spaza shops have been a daily fixture in South African communities for decades. Many families rely on them for affordable groceries that are just steps from their front doors. Alexander's concern came from a very real place, and many people online understood exactly what he meant.

But not everyone was sympathetic when the comments rolled in. Many South Africans told Alexander that the closures were not a crisis but an opportunity. Several commenters said locals must now open their own spaza shops and keep the money in South African families. Others pointed out that walking a few kilometres never hurt anyone and might even do some good.

The mood in the comments was clear: for many, this moment is exactly what they have been waiting for.

Watch the video below:

More about March and March 30 June deadline

Lumkile Mkhaliphi warns political parties against hijacking community movements for partisan interests.

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has accused the government of creating fear ahead of the planned June 30.

NatJOINTS declares high readiness to prevent disruptions in South Africa on June 30.

Source: Briefly News