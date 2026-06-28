A South African TikToker revealed he got into Harvard after every local university he applied to turned him down

Many South Africans pushed back, defending the tough academic standards of local institutions

Others questioned why he applied to local universities at all if Harvard was always an option

Screenshots taken from one of @williamlebeau_ videos. Images: @williamlebeau

Source: TikTok

A South African man is heading to Harvard University after being rejected by every local varsity he applied to. TikToker @williamlebeau_1 shared the news on 14 June 2026, and Mzansi was divided.

In the video, he urged South Africans to stop thinking small and look beyond borders for opportunities. He said getting rejected locally did not stop him from landing a spot at the best school in the world.

Mzansi was not going to stay quiet

Many viewers were proud of him, but refused to let the dig at local universities slide. One commenter said SA students have to defend every answer and substantiate every fact they write.

They pointed out that multiple-choice questions make up only a tiny portion of local university assessments. South African degrees are earned the hard way, and locals wanted that known.

Others questioned why he was applying to poorly ranked schools if Harvard was always within reach. Some said Mzansi did not lose much, but still congratulated him on the achievement.

A few viewers said the American education system itself gave them reason to question Harvard’s standards. They felt his comparison was unfair to institutions that produce world-class graduates.

Some comments were more celebratory, encouraging young South Africans to consider studying abroad. The idea of leaving to find better opportunities clearly resonated with many people online.

His story opened a bigger conversation about limited local opportunities and what young South Africans should do when doors close at home. That part of the debate hit differently for many.

Watch the video:

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Source: Briefly News