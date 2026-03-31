Suné Brink, an Afrikaner content creator, humorously refused to return to South Africa

She explained her reason, which included her speaking about physical features and braais

Mixed reactions emerge online, with some supporting her independence while others express offence

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An Afrikaner woman shared one of her reasons why she wouldn't return to South Africa. Images: Sunaynay Brink

Source: Facebook

Afrikaner content creator Suné 'Sunaynay' Brink had no plans of leaving Seoul, South Korea, for anyone, especially a man! The young woman caused laughter in her post's comment section, with some people not realising the humour.

The video, posted on 19 March 2026, saw Suné walking the city's streets, saying to the camera:

"If I get another man who tells me, 'No, I think you should come home. Come to Namibia and marry me. You should come home because a Boer is the man for you.' Do you really think that when my life goes a little bit south overseas, I'll come home for a man?"

She continued to speak about a man's physical features and his desire for a braai at the end of the week, which she found unattractive.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

Suné has made Seoul her home. Image: Jaythen Bag-ayan / Pexels

Source: UGC

Woman's reason to not return divides South Africans

Some social media users found Suné's video amusing and added humour in the comment section. Others, on the other hand, took offence.

Najeeb Davids stated with a laugh:

"You stay right there and enjoy every moment of your travels. There are enough drama poppies here."

Nadia Harris agreed with the content creator and said:

"No, girl, do what makes you happy. Never set aside your dreams for a man. A woman is very capable. Stay independent for as long as you can."

Lola Max added in the comment section:

"Yeah, people will disappoint you. Today, you're good, and the next day, you're bad. It's great overseas, so enjoy it! There are lots to choose from."

Uhlan Lackay gave Suné a reason to return, writing:

"Then come home to be with your family and friends."

Leon Nederlof, one of many who were offended, shared in the comment section:

"No, please! Just stay where you are! What makes you so special?"

An amused Annesia Louise remarked:

"The men who take such offence about your post are so comical."

3 Other stories about Afrikaners abroad

In another article, Briefly News reported that a content creator shared the history of Afrikaners who emigrated to Argentina after the Second Anglo-Boer War. The story amazed South Africans.

reported that a content creator shared the history of Afrikaners who emigrated to Argentina after the Second Anglo-Boer War. The story amazed South Africans. An Afrikaner woman who had lived in the United States for a decade celebrated the arrival of the first group of Afrikaner refugees who fled South Africa after claims of a White genocide.

An Afrikaner man near Dubai, United Arab Emirates, pleaded for prayer as a bomb hit a part of the city. While some people criticised the South African government for siding with Iran, others blamed Donald Trump.

Source: Briefly News