North West mining tycoon, MySol’s R30million luxury car became the centre of a viral online debate after a content creator shared a highly critical review of its design

The video posted on TikTok gained traction, leading to discussions about luxury aesthetics, personal taste, and wealth representation

Social media users were divided, with some echoing the reviewer's critiques while others fiercely defended the owner's personal car choice

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A content creator's dislike of MySol's custom-made Rolls-Royce received divided online responses. Image: @breezyeastlondon

Source: TikTok

The recent unveiling of mining tycoon MySol's custom-made R30 million Rolls-Royce Cullinan has ignited intense online debate following a scathing TikTok review that questioned its design and aesthetics. Posted by user @breezyeastlondon, the video has since sparked discussions about luxury car culture, personal taste, and the representation of wealth.

The content creator shares his candid reaction to the video of a modified white and black Rolls-Royce Cullinan driving down a dusty road. Despite the car’s estimated R30M price tag, the reviewer labelled the specific look as 'ugly' and overly complicated. He argued that the white, black, and orange design contrast fails to deliver the timeless, ultra-luxury image traditionally expected from the brand.

A critical eye on multi-million-rand luxury

The creator further suggested that if someone was spending upwards of 20 to 30 million Rand on a car, the final product should look seamless. TikTok user @breezyeastlondon offered his own preferred, silver and black alternative as examples of a cleaner luxury aesthetic. He concluded by giving credit to MySol for showing the next generation what is possible and proving that achieving massive financial success was attainable.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA clashes over creative taste

The clip gained massive traction as social media users took to the comments section to share their opinions of the creator’s post. Many viewers agreed with the man’s sentiments, expressing their own disappointment and noting that the visual combinations detracted from the car’s natural elegance.

A large portion of viewers, however, defended the mining tycoon and reminded the car fanatic that MySol did not buy the car to please others. They also challenged him to show them what he drives before critiquing other people’s successes. Others took a more balanced stance, noting that personalised style was entirely subjective.

Viewers debated the balance between personal creative expression and classic car modifications. Image: MYSOL Holdings And Logistic

Source: Facebook

User @Tebogo said:

"I don’t know why people have the mentality of telling people that they can’t criticise something that they don’t have. I mean, it’s ok to have an opinion on something you don’t have."

User @Dee's added:

"Money doesn't guarantee style."

User @ Danono wadi situation shared:

"I'm pretty sure after hearing this, he will definitely buy another Cullinan."

User @T_Modiega commented:

"Can’t wait for the day we stop having opinions about how people should spend their own money 💵 💴 💰, just saying."

User @fantastic said:

"Every RR is different. Remember, it's personally designed for him, it's nice🥰."

User @abrz27 asked:

"What colour is your Rolls-Royce?"

User @hlatsi.moleya added:

"You're right. A basic GWM looks much better right now.'

3 Briefly News articles about MySol

Mining tycoon MySol offered KwaZulu-Natal singer Intaba YaseDubai a staggering amount for a specific song request before the artist began his set at his birthday celebration.

A throwback photo of mining tycoon MySol surfaced online, showing him sitting on the boot of an old car with a friend, in stark contrast to his current billionaire lifestyle, and sparking a massive debate about humble beginnings.

Billionaire MySol was filmed fetching a rare Brabus G63 AMG 6x6, specially made for him in Germany, in the company of his friends, which he bought himself for his birthday.

Source: Briefly News