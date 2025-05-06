A local mining mogul caused a stir online after splurging on a luxurious Brabus G63 AMG 6x6

The flashy businessman was filmed celebrating the car worth millions, while picking it up at the dealership with his friends

Social media users flooded the comment section praising him, with others sharing that he could have invested the money or donated some of it to the needy

A local mine boss celebrated his birthday by lifting himself a German car worth millions. Image: mysolfoundation

Source: Instagram

Sometimes, the soft life just finds you, especially when you're balling like a mining boss. Businessman Solly 'MySol' Madibela lit up timelines after he bought himself a rare Brabus G63 AMG 6x6 as a birthday gift.

In the viral clip, shared by TikTok user @julia_celeb_reports, the man couldn't hide his joy when the six-wheeled car was unveiled.

The man shows off his new ride

The video starts with the man wishing himself a happy birthday with his friends joining in while standing next to the mean machine before the car is unveiled. The Mercedes-Benz Brabus G63 AMG 6x6, Tiffany blue features a stunning white interior, and the man made sure it was filmed, even asking a friend to get closer, and also circle the beast with the camera.

The excitement inside the dealership continues, showing a proud man who has just had a major dream-come-true moment. He moves around the whip with pure joy while his friends continue to film the whole thing like it's a music video.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

MySol Holdings mine work

Solly 'MySol' Madibela's love for finer things didn't come overnight. According to Mining Weekly, he built his fortune from scratch through coal and logistics, becoming one of Limpopo's young power players. His new ride left publications such as Entrepreneur Hub SA, suggesting he might be worth a billion, based on the calculation of his assets.

Mzansi celebrates the man

Social media users flooded the comment section, showing the man respect for his big boss moves. Many wished he could mentor them, hoping to one day be like him. Some sent birthday wishes, saying he deserved it after working hard for many years, building his empire. Others, however, felt he could have used the money for a good cause, like helping the less fortunate.

A wealthy man screamed after seeing his new Mercedes-Benz at the car dealership. Image: @julia_celeb_reports

Source: TikTok

User @Africa chronicles said:

"My friend owns 13 mines in Zambia and Tanzania. one of the richest people in Africa, and he would never buy a status like that."

User @ghostmode_FX shared:

"Mysol’s name rings loud in North West and beyond. From renting machines to owning luxury fleets, his journey is pure grind and vision. He’s inspiring many and creating a real impact."

User @Mpho 🧷Spelete commented:

"And Mysol won't go around telling us how to spend our pennies, y'all busy making noise ae la disappoint yoh... allow someone to spend their money the way they want 😏."

User @Bonolo Maje added:

"Jealous down...🔥🔥🔥yona ke mochene (it's a mean machine), let's leave ditshele out,ke tshipi nthwe (this car is dope)🔥🔥interior is exquisite 👌."

User @Peter Tsai shared:

"He deserves it. He works hard & smart every day. Congratulations👏🥳!"

User @everything80s_90s said:

"He's a good businessman. These vehicles are tax write-offs offs that's why he has so many G wagons as well. It's business, not slaying 😁."

