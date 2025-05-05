South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently shared his proud dad moment on social media

The star posted a video of himself playing some video games with his 4-year-old son, Khotso

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Cassper Nyovest's video

South African multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest sure deserves the Father of the Year award this time around.

Recently, the rapper who claimed that social media is full of lies shared his proud dad moment on Instagram. The star posted a video of him battling it out on video games with his 4-year-old son, Khotso.

Nyovest captioned the clip:

"Present dads! Last night, I streamed myself playing Fortnite with my 4-year-old son Khotso. I can’t explain how proud I was at this moment! He shocked me cause I didn’t think he could aim like that!! This kill got me so hype!!! Dude was like “I KILLED THAT BOY!” Hahaha. Competitive just like his father! Nice one, K Money! Go to my Twitch to watch the full video. Link in my bio."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cassper's proud dad moment

Shortly after the star shared the video on his social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. See what they had to say below:

gago_mabena057 said:

"Ah Nyovi kore wena, you are just God sent to our lives. Even simple things that you do nje is a motivation to some of us. May God continue to protect and bless you."

theo_mosegedi wrote:

"He's too matured for his age hey, impressive."

lil.attitxdeboyg4 commented:

"@casspernyovest A true fling of manhood you possess that's real right there, and you have been that man since day one."

sxx.meh responded:

"Thobeka is doing a great job raising him alone."

Cassper Nyovest speaks about fake luxury lifestyles

Meanwhile, the award-winning musician who dropped his single Kusho Bani posted a video of himself on TikTok addressing the issue of many netizens feeling pressured by the fake lifestyle that most people are living on social media.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker claimed that social media was full of lies and that netizens should believe anything they see online as most of these people borrow luxury items from stores and car dealerships just to pose and create a facade of wealth that will make everyone believe that they are monied.

"I wanted to advise people at home. Don’t look at people’s Instagram and think it’s easy or assume they’re wealthy. Social media is full of lies. Johannesburg is also full of lies. People pose with other people’s cars. Many are drowning in debt. It’s tough out here. People are overwhelmed. Some drive luxury cars, but their fridges are empty," he said.

Cassper Nyovest advises up and coming artists

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest gave future rappers a piece of sound advice.

Cassper reckons that up-and-coming artists should market their music and push it to reach a bigger market. He recently had to fight off rumours, saying this rumour has been going on for years.

