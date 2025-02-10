The South African musician and businessman Cassper Nyovest recently spoke on fake luxury online lifestyle

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker also claimed that social media was full of lies and that people must not succumb to the pressure they get online

Cassper Nyovest also mentioned that many of these people on social media pose with other people's cars to make others think their wealthy

Cassper Nyovest warned peeps about Fake luxury lifestyles online. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Once again, the South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest went on a rant regarding how things are portrayed on social aren't the same in real life.

Cassper Nyovest speaks about fake luxury lifestyles

The award-winning musician who recently dropped his single Kusho Bani posted a video of himself on TikTok addressing the issue of many netizens feeling pressured by the fake lifestyle that most people are living on social media.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker claimed that social media was full of lies and that netizens should believe anything they see online as most of these people borrow luxury items from stores and car dealerships just to pose and create a facade of wealth that will make everyone believe that they are monied.

In the clip posted on social media, Cassper Nyovest said:

"I wanted to advise people at home. Don’t look at people’s Instagram and think it’s easy or assume they’re wealthy. Social media is full of lies. Johannesburg is also full of lies. People pose with other people’s cars. Many are drowning in debt. It’s tough out here. People are overwhelmed. Some drive luxury cars, but their fridges are empty."

What you need to know about Cassper Nyovest

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest, is a hugely popular South African rapper.

Cassper has been part of the South African music scene for several years and has released numerous chart-topping songs. The rapper's father and mother are not as famous and have lived much of their lives out of the public eye.

Source: Briefly News