Christina Haack's net worth: Income from Flip or Flop, Christina on the Coast, and more
Christina Haack is a household name in the American real estate business and reality TV. Her successful roles on HGTV shows Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast have gained her not only fame but also wealth. As of 2025, Christina's net worth is estimated at $25 million. She once wrote:
I always wanted to be my own boss.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- What is Christina Haack's net worth?
- How did Christina Haack get so rich?
- Christina makes $50,000 per episode on Christina on the Coast
- A look at Christina's real estate investments
- Christina Haack's car collection
- Did Christina Haack have a prenup?
- Christina has children from her previous marriages
- Who is worth more, Tarek or Christina?
- Frequently asked questions
- In conclusion
Key takeaways
- Christina reportedly makes over $3.1 million yearly from her reality TV shows and real estate investments.
- Her net worth exceeds the combined wealth of all three of her ex-husbands.
- Her real estate portfolio is valued at $13.5 million.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Christina Meursinge Haack
|Other names
|Christina EL Moussa, Christina Anstead and Christina Hall
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|9 July 1983
|Age
|42 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Anaheim, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Weight
|60 kilograms (132 lbs)
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Sibling
|Carly Haack
|Marital status
|Dating
|Partner
|Christopher Larocca
|Children
|3
|University/college
|San Diego State University
|Profession
|Real estate investor and reality TV personality
What is Christina Haack's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christina Hall's net worth is $25 million, and she boasts multiple income streams. In her Instagram post on 4 September 2024, she captioned:
Thanks, mom and dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money. It doesn’t buy 'happiness' but it does buy more opportunities.
How did Christina Haack get so rich?
Christina, the house flipper, became wealthy through real estate investments, TV shows, and businesses. Here is a brief look at how she built her wealth:
She got her real estate license at age 21
Christina's real estate journey began at 21 after graduating from San Diego State University. In 2005, she met her future husband, Tarek El Moussa, while working at Prudential.
The couple married in 2009 and launched their agency, The El Moussa Group, in Orange County, California. Their first investment property was purchased in Santa Ana, California, for $115,000. It yielded a $34,000 profit.
She gained fame co-hosting the HGTV show Flip or Flop
Christina got her real estate license and started working as an agent in their house-flipping business. Their demo reel caught the attention of Pie Town Productions and HGTV executives, leading to the reality show Flip or Flop in April 2013.
The show's success gave them fame, but they later divorced in 2018, and the show ended in March 2022.
Christina has her own HGTV series
As published on her IMDb profile, Haack's HGTV solo career took off with Christina on the Coast in 2019 and Christina in the Country in 2022. She also stars in The Flip Off (2025) with her ex-husband, Tarek, and his wife, Heather.
She is a seasoned businesswoman
Christina Haack's businesses include Christina HOME and The Christina Collection. In 2024, she co-founded Christina & Kylie. She also co-authored The Wellness Remodel with Cara Clark.
Christina makes $50,000 per episode on Christina on the Coast
Christina Haack's salary per episode is $50,000 for Christina on the Coast. Tarek and Christina previously earned $10,000 to $40,000 for Flip or Flop. Her annual income from TV and real estate is estimated at $3.1 million.
A look at Christina's real estate investments
She purchased a Newport Beach home in 2018 for $4.1 million and sold it for $5.4 million. In 2021, she also bought a Dana Point mansion for $10.3 million and sold it for $11.5 million.
Her real estate portfolio is valued at $13.5 million as per the NY Post. This includes a Tennessee house purchased in February 2024 for $2.5 million. Christina Haack's house collection also includes a $12 million modern mansion in Newport Beach.
Christina Haack's car collection
She drives a 2025 Ferrari 296 GTB valued at $342,205. TMZ shared that she retained a Range Rover and Bentley from her divorce proceedings with her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021.
Did Christina Haack have a prenup?
She did not have a prenup. Josh Hall reportedly requested $3.5 million during their divorce settlement. She said on the 26th episode of Flip Off in an Instagram reel in 2025:
Honestly, if I would've really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would've gotten a prenup or I would've never married him.
Does Christina Haack have to pay Josh Hall?
According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, she was ordered to pay her ex-husband, Josh, $150,000 from the sale of their $4.5 million Tennessee home in October 2024. The couple's divorce was finalised in May 2025.
Christina has children from her previous marriages
The American real estate investor has three children from different marriages. With Tarek El Moussa, she had Taylor and Brayden. She then welcomed Hudson after marrying Ant Anstead in 2018.
Who is worth more, Tarek or Christina?
Her net worth surpasses her ex-husbands' combined wealth. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Tarek is worth $15 million, while Ant Anstead is worth $1 million. According to Life & Style, Hall's net worth is between $3 and $4 million.
Frequently asked questions
- How much is Christina's husband Josh worth? He is worth between $3 to $4 million.
- What car does Christina Haack drive? She drives a 2025 Ferrari 296 GTB valued at $342,205.
- How much is Christina Haack's house worth? Her Tennessee farmhouse is worth $4.5 million.
In conclusion
Christina Haack's net worth reflects her success in building multi-million-dollar wealth. Her savvy business skills and talents put her at the forefront of her career.
