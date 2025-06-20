What is LeAnn Rimes' net worth and how did she earn it?

LeAnn Rimes' net worth is in the millions thanks to her illustrious career in the entertainment industry. However, her path to fame has not been smooth. At 17, she accused her dad and then-manager of stealing $7 million of her earnings. Rimes told People of the legal battle in 2023:

Looking back, my father did what he thought was best for me then. Sadly, I ended up losing my parents because, for me, everything was business.

Rimes began performing at local talent shows at five and was an experienced singer by 9 .

and . In 1997, she became the youngest person to win a Grammy Award then.

then. LeAnn has credited Patsy Cline and Judy Garland as some of her musical influences.

and as some of her musical influences. She paid $3 million for a house in Hidden Hills, California.

LeAnn Rimes' profile summary

Rimes' net worth is pretty decent, considering she has been in the game for so long

According to Kahawa Tungu, Rimes has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Per Celebrity Net Worth, this is a combined net worth with her husband, Eddie Cibrian.

LeAnn attributes her wealth to her musical career, which includes streaming royalties, album sales and tours.

In addition, her acting gigs have contributed to her financial portfolio. However, while speaking to Fabulous magazine in September 2024, she shared some downsides of her profession, per The Sun:

A career in the entertainment industry is not all glitz and glamour; it involves a lot of hard work. You will still experience disappointment even with a thick skin.

She started making money off music at a young age

Rimes' parents enrolled her in dance and vocal classes after they noticed her unique singing ability. After making her musical theatre debut, LeAnn almost bagged the lead part in the Broadway production of Annie.

As a pre-teen, she released two independent albums with her father as the producer and manager. The duo toured nationally before Curb Records signed Rimes in 1996.

The singer's first album with the Nashville label, Blue, was certified Platinum six times, solidifying her place in the country music scene. It peaked on the American Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and sold 123,000 copies in its first week.

LeAnn's single, How Do I Live, spent 69 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

The female country singer released her second album, You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs, in September 1997.

Billboard magazine ranked its hit song How Do I Live the longest-running single in its Top 100 list and the most successful song of the 1990s. Another single from the album, titled You Light Up My Life, was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

She won the fourth season of The Masked Singer

LeAnn competed as Sun on the Fox reality singing competition in 2020. While the show does not offer cash prizes or a donation to a charity of the winner's choice, it serves as a platform where they can reintroduce themselves to the public.

In 2024, Rimes was featured as a coach on The Voice UK and The Voice Australia. According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the show revealed that she earns between $750,000 and $1.2 million for the role.

Rimes made her acting debut in the ABC film Holiday in Your Heart

LeAnn's 1997 role in the movie bagged her a three-film contract with ABC the following year. She starred in an episode of NBC's Days of Our Lives in 1998. Some of her other acting credits include Northern Lights (2009), Good Intentions (2010), Reel Love (2011), and It's Christmas Eve (2018).

Insights into LeAnn's lawsuit against her dad and former manager

In May 2000, Rimes and her mom sued Wilbur and Lyle Walker, claiming that the pair had stolen an unspecified amount of money from the singer's income over 5 years.

Two years later, the lawsuit was settled on undisclosed terms with the celebrity father telling The Tennessean newspaper, per The Mirror.

I am happy that all the legal trouble between me and my child is over.

Rimes and her ex-husband previously owned a three-acre estate in Nashville

LeAnn and Dean Shermet paid $1.7 million for the property in 2003. Five years later, they sold it for $2.125 million and moved into their $4 million custom-built mansion nearby.

After the duo separated in 2009, they listed the property for $7.45 million. Although the ex-couple offloaded it for $4.1 million in 2012, it sold for $8 million a decade later.

FAQs

Rimes has sold over 48 million records worldwide, per Nielsen SoundScan. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Is LeAnn Rimes married?

LeAnn married dancer Dean Sheremet in 2002, but they divorced in 2010 due to her extramarital affair with Eddie Cibrian. The actress and Eddie have been married since 2011.

Does LeAnn Rimes have any children?

Rimes does not have any biological kids. However, she is the stepmother to Eddie's two sons, Jake and Mason.

What illness does LeAnn Rimes have?

The Hallmark actress revealed she suffers from the autoimmune disease psoriasis in 2008. She has also previously been vocal about her struggle with stress and anxiety.

LeAnn Rimes' net worth is combined with her husband, Eddie Cibrian. In 2016, various outlets reported that the couple faced financial constraints due to career slowdowns. Neither party commented on the allegations.

Source: Briefly News