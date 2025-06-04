T.I.'s net worth in 2025: How much is the rapper worth today?

Thanks to his successful musical, acting, and business ventures, T.I.'s net worth is $30 million. From collaborating with artists like Rihanna to starring in Marvel's Ant-Man, he has diversified his revenue streams. Speaking about his wealth-making technique, T.I. once revealed:

Hip-hop is more than just performing music; it is a platform that opens up to film, television, and fashion. I ventured into these other fields to ensure I was not leaving money on the table.

T.I. at the 2024 HOPE Global Forum (L). The rapper at the Trap City Cafe in 2025 (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

T.I. started rapping at 8 .

. In 2015, he was included in Forbes ' annual list of the top 20 hip-hop-earning artists after amassing $6 million .

' annual list of the top 20 hip-hop-earning artists after amassing . The same year, the IRS filed liens totalling over $4.5 million on T.I.'s property for unpaid 2012 and 2013 taxes.

on T.I.'s property for unpaid 2012 and 2013 taxes. In 2024, T.I. and his wife won a $100 million lawsuit against toy company MGA Entertainment.

T.I.'s profile summary

Full name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. Other names Tip, T.I.P. Gender Male Date of birth 25 September 1980 Age 44 years old (As of May 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Tameka Cottle Children 6 Profession Songwriter, rapper, record producer, actor Social media TikTok Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

T.I. and his wife, Tameka Cottle, have a combined net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Kahawa Tungu, the couple has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Their financial portfolio has been negatively affected by legal issues ranging from drug possession to crypto fraud charges and tax issues.

Hip-hop star T.I. during the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards. Photo: Derek White

Source: Original

Harris is credited as one of the pioneers of the hip-hop subgenre of trap music

Kawan Prather discovered T.I. and signed him with his record label, Ghet-O-Vision Entertainment. In 2001, he released his debut album, I'm Serious, through Arista Records.

T.I. gained notoriety in 2003 with his second album, Trap Muzik, featuring the singles Rubber Band Man and 24's. Although the rapper's third, fourth and fifth albums were met with critical acclaim, his sixth album, Paper Trail, yielded the greatest commercial success.

In 2016, he moved from Columbia Records and signed with Jay'z Roc Nation. A three-time Grammy Award winner, Harris has received 19 nominations for the award and bagged two American Music Awards and three BET Awards.

T.I. starred in a film that grossed $21.2 million

Harris made his film debut in 2006, starring in ATL. The show amassed $11.5 million in its opening weekend, per its IMDb profile. The following year, he portrayed Stevie Lucas in American Gangster.

In 2010, T.I. appeared in Takers alongside Chris Brown, Idris Elba and Paul Walker. The film grossed $20.5 million in its opening weekend. Some of the rapper's other acting credits include Entourage, Sleepless, Fear and House of Lies.

Tameka Cottle and T.I. during the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in 2020. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Insights into T.I.'s television career

Harris' reality show, T.I.'s Road to Redemption, aired on MTV in 2009. Two years later, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle premiered on Vh1. In July 2018, the hip-hop star was featured in BET's The Grand Hustle. A year later, he appeared as a judge for Netflix's Rhythm + Flow.

Harris co-founded the label imprint Grand Hustle Records in 2003

As an executive producer, T.I. has worked on several projects, including Iggy Azalea's Glory, B.o. B's The Adventures of Bobby Ray and B.G.'s Too Hood 2 Be Hollywood, among others. He has also produced songs for Travis Scott, Mariah Carey, Rick Ross and Cassidy.

As a songwriter, Harris has collaborated with artists, including P. Diddy, Bow Wow and Keyshia Cole. He launched his film company, Grand Hustle Films, in 2006. Eight years later, T.I. was confirmed as an executive producer for the Sisterhood of Hip Hop docu-series.

T.I. has one of the most popular nightclubs in Atlanta, Club Crucial

In 2008, the rapper launched his clothing line A.K.O.O, which focuses on urban apparel. Two years later, he was named Rémy Martin Cognac. In 2016, Harris joined TIDAL as an artist-owner. T.I. has previously inked deals with Axe, Chevrolet and StreetCred.com.

T.I. during the 4th Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta in 2024. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, T.I. and his wife paid $3.27 million for a house in Georgia, per TMZ. The property is located along the Chattahoochee River and features a gym, spa and large pool. Here is a tour of the couple's mansion.

Exploring T.I.'s car collection

According to Autoevolution, the rapper owns several luxury and high-performance vehicles in his fleet. Here are some of his rides and their estimated prices per Car and Driver:

Dodge Challenger ($53,995)

Jeep Grand Cherokee ($71,865)

Bentley Continental (Between $284,750 and $363,550)

Rolls-Royce Ghost (Between 4357,750 and $422,750)

FAQs

T.I. has authored two novels: Trouble & Triumph and Power & Beauty. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is T.I.?

The rapper (44 as of May 2025) was born on 25 September 1980 in Atlanta, Georgia. His parents are Clifford Harris Sr. and Violeta Morgan. The former passed away due to Alzheimer's disease in 2002.

T.I. and Tameka's house. Photo: @IndependentRealEstate (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

Who is T.I. married to?

Harris has been married to Tameka "Tiny" Cottle since 2010. The rapper has three children from the marriage and three others from their previous relationships.

What happened to rapper T.I.?

By the age of 14, T.I. had been arrested several times for dealing drugs. He has had multiple run-ins with the law since then.

T.I.'s net worth is a testament that talent can pay in the big bucks. With a career spanning over two decades, he has carved his niche as a rapper, actor, and entrepreneur and has amassed great wealth while at it.

Nelly has amassed wealth from his successful 31-year-old musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and concert tours.

Nelly has amassed wealth from his successful 31-year-old musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and concert tours.

