Nelly's net worth today: A breakdown of the rapper's fortune

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., popularly known as Nelly, is an American singer-songwriter, rapper and entrepreneur. He is best known for tracks such as Luven Me and Dilemma. Some of the star’s accolades include nine Billboard Awards. His strategic career choices and savvy investment projects have enabled him to accumulate unparalleled wealth over the years. What is Nelly’s net worth?

Nelly at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in 2023 (L). The rapper at the 2023 I Love R&B Mondays (R). Photo: Mickey Bernal, Prince Williams via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nelly made his musical debut in 1993 as a member of the Midwest hip-hop group St. Lunatics. Six years later, he signed with Universal Records as a solo artist. Even though Iral’s net worth drastically dropped a few years ago, he is now back on track and doing well. Discover fascinating details about the star’s musical journey and career earnings.

Nelly's profile summary

Full name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. Famous as Nelly Gender Male Date of birth 2 November 1974 Age 49 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater University City High School Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 83 kg (183 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Engaged Partner Ashanti Children 4 (2 biological, 2 adopted) Parents Cornell Haynes and Rhonda Mack Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, actor, entrepreneur Years active 1993-present Net worth $70 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

How old is Nelly?

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. (aged 49 as of 2024) was born on 2 November 1974 in Austin, Texas, USA. He is the son of Rhonda Mack and Cornell Haynes.

Nelly during the YWCA-GLA Phenomenal Women Award celebration in 2022. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Original

The latter served in the Air Force for much of Nelly’s childhood. After his parents divorced when he was seven, Iral relocated from St. Louis, Missouri, to University City with his mother.

What is Nelly’s net worth in 2024?

HotNewHipHop and AfroTech estimate Iral’s net worth to be $70 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 31-year-old musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and concert tours.

In addition, various business ventures and brand endorsement deals have contributed significantly to Nelly’s financial success.

Where does Nelly get his money from?

Nelly has several revenue-generating channels. Below is a breakdown of his income streams, a testament to his natural talent and business acumen.

Music career

Cornell’s catchy beats and heartfelt lyrics have struck a chord with audiences globally. His debut album, Country Grammar, charted in the top ten list of the Billboard Hot 100 and received diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The hip-hop star during the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: UGC

In 2014, Nelly was ranked America’s fourth-best-selling hip-hop artist by RIAA, with 21 million albums sold in the USA. Here are some of his studio albums:

Nellyville (2002)

(2002) Sweat (2004)

(2004) Brass Knuckles (2008)

(2008) 5.0 (2010)

(2010) M.0 (2013)

(2013) Heartland (2021)

In July 2023, Nelly sold 50% of his music catalogue for $50 million. Although fans speculated that he made this move due to financial constraints, the rapper told Variety that he needed to tap into new generations and broaden his audience reach.

As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track, and there comes a time when you consider preserving that artistry. My music is my legacy, and I want it to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for the discovery of my music decades from now.

Acting

Iral began in 2001 and has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of his acting credits:

Film Year Snipes 2001 CSI: NY 2008-2009 90210 2011 Reach Me 2014 The Platinum Life 2017

What business does Nelly own?

The hip-hop star co-owns the energy drink Pimp Juice, which sold one million cans during the first two months after its introduction in 2003. In April 2023, he launched a liquor brand called MoShine.

Nelly during the Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom in 2023. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: UGC

Did Nelly have a deal with Nike?

In 2003, the Dilemma star entered a one-year deal with Nike to release a limited-edition sneaker called Air Derrty. Other high-profile brands Iral has collaborated with include Reebok and Burger King.

Nelly’s house

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iral paid $1.925 million for a partially completed 11,000-square-foot mansion in 2002.

Although the rapper had allegedly bought the house intending to renovate it, his plan never came to fruition, and he put it up for sale. For years, Nelly struggled to get a buyer until he finally agreed to sell the house for a steep loss of $599,000 in 2021.

In 2002, the Just a Dream hitmaker also bought a 2,679-square-foot lake house. The property featured on an MTV Cribs episode was sold for $740,158 in June 2010.

Nelly’s cars

As documented by TMZ, Nelly's fiancé, Ashanti, gifted him a vintage 1962 Impala on his birthday in 2023. The rapper reportedly also owns a Ford Mustang GT and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Does Nelly have a wife and kids?

The Reach Me star has never been married before. However, he is currently dating renowned singer and actress Ashanti. The couple met at the 2003 Grammy Awards press conference and later started dating.

Nelly and Ashanti during Usher's album release event in 2024 (L). The rapper at the Lovers & Friends music festival (R). Photo: Prince Williams, Candice Ward via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nelly and Ashanti broke up in 2013 before rekindling their relationship a decade later in 2023. In a September 2023 Boss Moves With Rasheeda episode, Iral confirmed that he and Ashanti were back together.

We cool again. It surprised both of us. It was not planned because we were both doing what we did. But sometimes, being separate, you understand each other more.

In April 2024, Ashanti officially confirmed her pregnancy and their engagement in Essence magazine. Iral has two kids, Chanelle and Cornell, with his ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine.

He also adopted two of his late sister’s children, Shawn and Sydney, after she died of leukaemia in 2005.

What is Nelly doing right now?

Cornell is still focusing on his career. As of April 2024, he is expected to tour across Canada and the United States and has about 43 upcoming concerts.

Nelly’s net worth mirrors his enduring impact in the entertainment industry. He soared to stardom with chart-topping albums and sold-out tours, ultimately accumulating a massive fortune.

