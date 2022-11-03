Who is Keke Mphuthi? Age, children, boyfriend, The Throne, profiles, net worth

Keke Mphuthi is a South African actress best known for playing Lesego in the Showmax television series, Unmarried. The drama series is a Showmax original that premiered in 2018 and granted Keke her first major role in a TV show.

South African actress Keke Mphuthi. Photo: @Keke Mphuthi on Facebook (modified by author)

Aside from Unmarried, Keke also has had appearances and roles in various movies and television shows like The Throne, where she also had a starring role as Dipuo, iNumber Number and eKasi. Besides having a cousin with the same name, what else do you know about the actress?

Keke Mphuthi's profiles summary and bio

Full name Keke Mphuthi Known as Keke Mphuthi Date of birth 16th February 1991 Age 31 years as of 2022 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Kimberly, South Africa Nationality South African Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Ethnicity Black Languages English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Relationship status Dating Education London School of Business Management Profession Actress, Choreographer Years active 2013 - present Social media Instagram Facebook

Keke Mphuthi's age and early life

The actress was born on 16th February 1991 in Kimberly, South Africa. She is a South African citizen by birth. Keke Mphuthi's age as of 2022 is 31 years. She was brought up in Kimberly. However, there are no details regarding her life growing up.

Keke Mphuthi’s family and relationship status

Keke Mphuthi, her boyfriend and son. Photo: @Keke Mphuthi on Facebook (modified by author)

The Unmarried actress has kept most of her affairs out of the public. When it comes to relationships, she is dating. The actress never shies from sharing photos with her boyfriend on her Instagram account. However, there is no information regarding Keke Mphuthi's boyfriend. The couple has a son, and there are no details concerning other Keke Mphuthi's children.

Keke Mphuthi’s education and profession

The Unmarried actress has few known details when it comes to education matters. She is a Bachelor in Business Management degree holder, having studied at the London School of business. She graduated in 2013 before venturing into an acting career.

The Kedibone actress started her career in Johannesburg as a choreographer, working with artists such as Cassper Nyovest and Zulu Boy. Later on, she managed to land on-screen gigs. Here are some of Keke Mphuthi's movies and TV shows.

Project Title Year Role The Brave Ones 2022 Funeka Motho Waka 2021 Luyanda Kedibone 2020 Madam The Throne 2018 Dipuo Unmarried 2018 Lesego iNumber Number 2017 Kate Skeem Saam 2017 Mrs Mnisi Pearl from Hell 2014 Brenda eKasi: Our Stories 2014 Guest starring role

Keke Mphuthi's net worth

The actress has had quite a good career in acting, landing both starring and recurring roles in various movies and TV shows. However, her exact net worth in 2022 is not known.

Keke Mphuthi on The Throne

Keke Mphuthi's fight with the Fergusons took the internet by storm. The actress had landed a role in The Throne, a telenovela created and produced by Ferguson Films, a South African production firm. She came out with an allegation of being sacked by the company before the end of her contract due to being pregnant. However, Ferguson Films termed the allegations a plot to tarnish the company’s image and reputation.

Keke Mphuthi's pictures

The former The Throne actress loves taking photos and sharing them on her Instagram account and Facebook page. Here are some of her stunning pictures.

Loves vacations

Keke Mphuthi. She played Lesego in Unmarried. Photo: @Keke Mphuthi on Facebook (modified by author)

The actress loves going on vacations with her boyfriend and son. She has photos of different places she has visited.

Doting mother

The Throne actress with her son. Photo: @Mphuthi on Facebook (modified by author)

The choreographer adores her son and posts photos of him frequently. She never shies from capturing their bonding moments.

Keke Mputhi with her boyfriend

The Unmarried actress with her boyfriend. Photo: @Mphuthi on Facebook (modified by author)

The actress likes flaunting her man. She never shies from sharing their photos on her personal Facebook or Instagram.

Despite taking a break from the acting industry due to motherhood and her case with the Fergusons productions, Keke Mphuthi announced her return to the screens through a post on Instagram. Fans can be keen to watch her space.

