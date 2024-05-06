Almost two dozen construction workers have been pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in George in the Western Cape

The five-storey building, which was under construction, collapsed and trapped some of the about 70 workers on-site

Emergency teams were dispatched from George and the Garden Route Municipality to assist in rescue efforts

Twenty-two workers were rescued from a collapsed five-storey George, Western Cape building. Images: X/@jaco_davidson and Getty Images/Stock Image

About 22 construction workers were rescued and rushed to hospital after a five-story building collapsed in George, Western Cape, on 6 May 2024.

Rescue operations continue in George building collapse

The building reportedly buckled with a construction crew of about 70 people on-site. Visuals shared by @jaco_davidson on X allegedly show the aftermath of the incident.

According to SowetanLIVE, disaster management teams from George and the Garden Route district municipality were involved in the rescue operation. A report by EWN stated that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said more resources were sent to the town to help rescue efforts.

South Africans speculate on the cause of the collapse

Speculation about the cause of the collapse was rife among social media users.

@Sphe____ speculated:

“results of using cheap materials and unskilled workers.”

@RNaidoo said:

“Construction mafia’s scored on this one.”

@Ltd_Pty_ added:

“Results of paying off surveyor ”

@messenger_iam commented

“Poor workmanship. Hope there are no injuries.”

Mycyclelifeza asked:

“How did the engineers approve that land for the building? I hope no one got injured.”

