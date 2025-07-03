Kaizer Chiefs have continued to add more quality players to their ranks ahead of the forthcoming season in the Betway Premiership.

The Glamour Boys have official confirmed the signinf of Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako after both players left Orlando Pirates at the end of their respective contracts this summer.

Amakhosi earlier confirmed the signing of Nkanyiso Shinga, their first official transfer this summer, with Ethan Chislett also joining the club on a free transfer after leaving English side Port vale FC.

Kaizer Chiefs sign Monyane and Mako

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their website to confirm he signing of Monyane and Mako on a free transfer after thteir exit from city rivals Pirates.

“Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signings of Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako as their two new acquisitions after announcing three other players earlier this week,” the club stated.

“Previously with Orlando Pirates, the pair bring valuable experience to Naturena, having won trophies and participated in the CAF Champions League in recent seasons.”

Monyane spent six seasons at Orlando Pirates after graduating from the club's academy and gathered 173 appearances scoring two goals and providing eight assists.

Source: Briefly News