Kaizer Chiefs Sign Two South African Internationals After Leaving Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs have continued to add more quality players to their ranks ahead of the forthcoming season in the Betway Premiership.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Glamour Boys have official confirmed the signinf of Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako after both players left Orlando Pirates at the end of their respective contracts this summer.
Amakhosi earlier confirmed the signing of Nkanyiso Shinga, their first official transfer this summer, with Ethan Chislett also joining the club on a free transfer after leaving English side Port vale FC.
Kaizer Chiefs sign Monyane and Mako
Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their website to confirm he signing of Monyane and Mako on a free transfer after thteir exit from city rivals Pirates.
“Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signings of Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako as their two new acquisitions after announcing three other players earlier this week,” the club stated.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“Previously with Orlando Pirates, the pair bring valuable experience to Naturena, having won trophies and participated in the CAF Champions League in recent seasons.”
Monyane spent six seasons at Orlando Pirates after graduating from the club's academy and gathered 173 appearances scoring two goals and providing eight assists.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.