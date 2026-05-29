JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The Second Deputy President of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Tony Yengeni, said the black majority needs to unite and take over political power in South Africa. He spoke during a gathering where leaders of various political organizations met to discuss strategic alliances.

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Tony Yengeni spoke at the Conference of the Left. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

The MK Party posted a video of Yengeni's speech on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account. Yengeni spoke at the Conference of the Left in Johannesburg on 29 May 2026, where several left-leaning parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters met to outline their vision for the country. Yengeni emphasized that the current political landscape requires a consolidated effort from all progressive forces to achieve meaningful change.

Tony Yengeni calls for unity

Yengeni, who was appointed the Second Deputy President of the party in October, said that his party is actively responding to the directive of its president to forge unity among all progressive organizations. He stated that the primary objective of this cooperation is not based on personal preferences but on a shared political mission.

The MK Party leader noted that achieving political power is necessary to implement economic and social transformation for the majority of citizens. Yengeni added that while individual parties maintain their unique identities, the collective focus must remain on obtaining governance. He concluded by stating that political power is the essential tool required to liberate the people and address long-standing systemic inequalities across the nation.

MK Party defends Chief Whip

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the official opposition stood by its Chief Whip, Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi. Mokoena-Zondi was arrested after fellow party members opened a case against her.

Source: Briefly News