MK Party Strengthens Leadership, Appoints Former ANC Member Tony Yengeni As Second Deputy President
- The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party held a press briefing on 23 October 2025 about development in the party
- Jacob Zuma told the gathered media that Tony Yengeni would be joining the party's leadership structures
- Yengeni expressed his admiration and respect for Zuma, saying he continues the struggle for social and economic freedom
KWAZULU-NATAL – Tony Yengeni has been unveiled as the second Deputy President of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.
The former African National Congress (ANC) member was announced as the party’s second deputy during a press briefing in Durban on 23 October 2025. Yengeni will share the role with Dr John Hlope. Party leader Jacob Zuma made the announcement, noting his trust and respect for Yengeni.
Yengeni details his relationship with Zuma
Following the announcement, Yengeni took to the podium and shared details about his relationship with Zuma. He noted that they forged a bond in exile, which continues to this day.
The former National Executive Member (NEC) also noted that Zuma continues the struggle for social and economic freedom for his people, and still lives in his rural homestead of Nkandla.
“We have leaders who love themselves more than they love the people and the country, but Jacob Zuma is different,” he said.
