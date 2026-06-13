Content creator Tendai Mavetera sparks debate after comparing UK and SA Nando’s on Instagram

Emotional reactions pour in as South Africans abroad call out missing favourites and “not the same” flavours

Nando’s keeps its SA roots while growing into a global brand with a strong, recognisable identity

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The content creator stated her Nando's case. Image: @tendai_mavetera

Source: Instagram

A South African woman living in the United Kingdom has shared her thoughts on the differences between Nando’s in the UK and South Africa.

Content creator Tendai Mavetera posted an Instagram video on 5 June 2026, saying that while she enjoys Nando’s UK, there are certain South African menu favourites she still misses after six years abroad. The clip was captioned:

"I love Nando’s in the UK, but even after 6 years, I still miss @nandosrsa, especially the chicken livers, the Portuguese Roll, and the extra sauce on request.

While Mavetera mentioned several menu items, it was the famous South African-style chicken livers that dominated the conversation. She said:

"@nandosuk, can we please get South African-style creamy chicken livers on the menu all year round and the extra sauce option? Call me, and we can talk."

Tendai directly addressed Nando's UK. Image: @tendai_mavetera

Source: Instagram

Nando’s grows from SA roots into a global chicken powerhouse.

Nando’s started in South Africa and has expanded into a global fast-casual chicken brand with a presence across Africa, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East. It operates in countries including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and several others, building a wide international footprint while keeping its peri-peri identity consistent across markets.

The brand’s growth is driven by its signature peri-peri chicken, bold flavour profile, and strong branding that positions it as both a quick-service and dine-in experience. This combination has helped Nando’s scale internationally while still maintaining strong recognition as a South African-origin food brand with a distinct spicy style.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi shares strong opinions.

South Africans living abroad and back home flooded the comments section with emotional, humorous, and critical takes on UK Nando’s. This is what Mzansi had to say on Tendai's page:

@gabriellafootball shared:

"It should not be called Nando’s, it should be called something British like Marks or Johns because that ain’t no Nando’s."

@siki_zimba compared:

"The food here makes me homesick from how terrible it is."

@megpremo recalled:

"I've never been more disappointed in my life."

@ladypestana81 highlighted:

"And the spinach!!! They don't do the spinach like in SA."

@greeyo_za criticised:

"No grilling involved. No flavour. Lutho lutho. (Nothing nothing)"

@alexnicey compared:

"We have livers and rolls in Doha, Qatar, but the extra sauce is still a struggle."

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Source: Briefly News