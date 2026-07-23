A video of a Tswana woman from Botswana went viral after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to actress Connie Ferguson

The woman shared not only Ferguson's facial features but also her height, body structure, and Tswana accent

South Africans online could not believe what they were seeing, with some suggesting the two women had to be related

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A viral video of a Tswana woman from Botswana has left South Africans convinced she is the twin of actress Connie Ferguson. Image: @BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

A video posted on 22 July 2026 stopped South Africans in their tracks. X user @StHonorable shared a clip of a Tswana woman in a Botswana village, and viewers were convinced they were looking at award-winning actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson. The resemblance was not just a passing similarity. The woman shared Ferguson's facial features, her tall frame, and her body structure.

Connie Ferguson's Botswana roots add fuel to the comparison

What made the comparison even more convincing was her Tswana accent, which mirrored the dialect of Botswana, the country where Connie Ferguson was born and raised. Comments poured in almost immediately, with many saying the woman could walk into any room and be mistaken for the star without anyone noticing.

Connie Ferguson, one of South Africa's most recognised actresses and entrepreneurs, was born in Selibe-Phikwe, Botswana, before building her career in South Africa. That connection to Botswana gave viewers a layer of intrigue as they quickly pointed out that the shared accent was not a coincidence, but a geographical clue worth taking seriously.

Watch the X video that has Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts to the Connie Ferguson lookalike

Many viewers suggested the woman could be a relative of the actress, while others took a more lighthearted approach, joking that everyone has a lookalike somewhere in the world.

User @Mandz_2 wrote:

"They look alike, yoh."

User @Linghe_Xing joked:

"At least her dad is still alive; she can ask him 😭."

User @UncleTeddyChef said:

"Yoh! 😥 She looks exactly like her."

User @StHonorable suggested:

"Probably it's her sister."

User @Phillipine16529 noted:

"We all have look-alikes in every city, province, and country."

User @kgomotso86764 added:

"🤣👌 It's possible; Connie is from Botswana."

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Source: Briefly News