A lady from Cape Town attended a Mandisi Dyantyis concert at Kirstenbosch Gardens, capturing a beautiful moment as the crowd sang along

She recorded herself in a video selfie, shared on TikTok, singing in her golden voice while showing the energetic atmosphere of the packed venue

Social media users flooded her comments, comparing her to Gogo Maweni and Sneziey Msomi, while others admired her voice and beauty

A local lady was just sharing a video of herself at a local concert when people mistook her for Gogo Maweni. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

It's fascinating how people can closely resemble one another, sometimes leading to fun and unexpected reactions. A young woman, TikTok user @esethu_mnombeli, experienced this after sharing a video from a live concert show on the video streaming platform.

Having a famous lookalike can sometimes work in a person's favour, whether it's getting special treatment at events or simply sparking entertainment conversations. For @esethu_mnombeli, her resemblance to well-known figures certainly caught the internet's attention.

Twinning with Gogo Maweni

In the video @esethu_mnombeli recorded of herself at the stunning Kirstenbosch Gardens, with a sea of music lovers singing along to Mandisi Dyantyis. As she sings in her soothing voice, she turns to the camera to show the enthusiastic crowd and the soulful artist performing a classic hit. The powerful moment of unity as fans sing out the lyrics made the video even more special.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates the lady's striking resemblance to celebrities

Social media users quickly filled her comment section with playful remarks. Many thought she looked like Gogo Maweni, while others asked if they were related or not. Some even pointed out that she also resembled SA Idols season 15 contestant Sneziey Msomi. Many praised @esethu_mnombeli's stunning vocals and encouraged her to pursue a music career, promising they would support her.

Her clip not only showcased a breathtaking concert experience but also left social media users entertained by the unexpected spitting image comparisons.

A young lady received many compliments for her beauty and golden voice. Image: @mnombeli_esethu

Source: Instagram

User @N Tiyana said:

"Waze wafana Nesangoma (You look just like the sangoma)😂😂."

User @MJMoloi asked:

"Do you have a PHD in traditional Medicine sisi?"

User @AngieG🇸🇿🇿🇦 commented:

"You are such a beautiful woman ❤️❤️with a beautiful smile & voice."

User @gomzickles said:

"You’re pretty and so wholesome. Nothing like the person they say you look like 😭."

User @Boogie Boogie wookie added:

"Song words.. I don't know the reason why I was divorced. Life is strange, it turns the mind to easily forget or not knowing a valid reason for divorce."

User @NomaSwati Samketi shared:

"Maweni is that you."

3 Briefly News articles about lookalikes

A UK man visiting South Africa spotted a man who looks like singer Bruno Mars working at a golf course in the Eastern Cape and shared the clip on TikTok, leaving many in stitches.

A Chris Bown lookalike from Durban had social media users jokingly asking for him to host a show, saying they would attend.

A content creator spotted a man who resembles Australian rapper and singer-songwriter Kid Kangaroo while watching the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News