“That’s Kid Kangaroo”: Kid Laroi Lookalike at Cape Town Sevens Has SA Cracking Jokes
by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A content creator spotted a man who resembles a recording artist while watching the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series
  • The hun shared the clip, wanting to see if others saw the resemblance on her TikTok account
  • The post sparked a lot of giggles online as many felt the guy looked like other famous people but not Kid Laroi

TikTok users were amused by a man who looked like a celebrity
A woman spotted a celebrity lookalike, took a video of him and shared it online. Image: @panacotttar
A man resembling an Australian singer, popular for hit songs such as Without You, was spotted and captured in a video by a social media user who posted the clip on her TikTok.

The TikTok user shared the clip on her account under her handle @panacottta, which sparked many views on the app.

Capturing the celebrity lookalike

The clip shows the shy-looking gent who knows he is being filmed smiling and talking to a person behind him. He also gets a tap on the shoulder from a person sitting behind him, who shows him love by giving him a fist bump.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

The clip attracted over 170K views and many comments on the video streaming app. Many TikTok users struggled to find the resemblance, opting to share their responses in amusing ways. Some noted other celebrities they felt the man resembled.

User @Stringbeann shared:

"Close enough, welcome back Kid Danger" ahh."

User @Jaco vd Merwe asked:

"Why did I think he looked like Youngblud?"

User @Nadia said:

"@Xands thought this guy looks very familiar!! You didn’t tell me you’re a 'famous rapper' back in the day 🤣😬"

User @Callum Anderson commented:

"His girlfriend gave me some solid relationship advice."

User @Rori said:

"Not even close, unfortunately."

User @Nic Gregoriou added:

"Nah, that's Kid Laroi from Checkers 60 👀"

