Derek Lipp's net worth and biography: Everything you should know

In today's digital age, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok have turned ordinary individuals into influential figures, sparking curiosity about their financial success. Among these influencers is Derek Lipp, whose net worth has attracted attention.

Derek Lipp and his partner. Photo: @dereklipp_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Derek Lipp is an American content creator who began his journey in 2019. Since then, he has quickly gained popularity, amassing millions of followers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Derek Lipp's profile summary

Full name Derek Lipp Gender Male Date of birth 12 August 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Bedford, Michigan, United States of America Current residence Lambertville, Michigan, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Michelle Dake Risley Siblings 1 Marital status Unmarried Partner Kaleigh Wyszczelski Children 2 School Bedford Senior High School College Monroe County Community College Profession Social media personality, content creator Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

What is Derek Lipp's net worth?

According to Gossips Blog, Business Exchanged, and Reuters Network, Derek Lipp's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. He has accumulated this wealth primarily through monetising his extensive social media presence.

Who is Derek Lipp?

He is a social media personality born on 12 August 1990 in Michigan, USA. He was raised in a modest home in Michigan with his parents and siblings.

Facts about Derek Lipp. Photo: @dereklipp (Modified by author)

Education

The YouTuber received his early education at a public high school in Michigan. He later attended Monroe County Community College and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.

What does Derek Lipp do for a living?

Derek first gained popularity with the Vine account 2 Guys No Lives, which he co-ran with Kevin Vincent. The account became famous for its humorous short-form videos and gained over one million followers before Vine shut down.

Lipp continues to create content, primarily focusing on humorous takes on family life, which has helped him build a significant following. He has become a prominent figure on Instagram, with close to two million followers.

Since joining YouTube in 2014, he has garnered over 2.14 million subscribers and amassed 1.1 billion views across his close to 400 videos. His TikTok presence has also surged in the past five years, accumulating 8.4 million followers, over a billion views, and over 394 million likes.

Merchandise

The content creator has a merchandise line, Roof Beers, inspired by one of his viral videos. His online store offers a Signature Collection featuring t-shirts and hoodies. In addition to his social media income, Derek Lipp's endorsement deals contribute to his net worth.

What is Derek Lipp's salary?

Derek's exact salary is not publicly disclosed. According to Exploding Topics, the median salary for TikTok influencers is somewhere between $15,000 and $25,000. Derek has over 8 million followers as of September 2024 and he could be earning more than that.

Lipp and his partner, Kaleigh. Photo: @Derek Lipp on Facebook, @dereklipp_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Derek Lipp married?

His marital status is not fully confirmed, but he has been in a long-term relationship with Kaleigh Wyszczelski since 2021. Kaleigh is a hairstylist at Hair By Kaleigh, as per her Instagram bio.

Many fans have noticed a TikTok playlist titled Ex-Wife, which features humorous interactions with a friend's ex-wife. However, there is no indication that he was married before his current relationship.

Who are Derek Lipp's kids?

Derek's son, Dawson, born on 21 December 2014, frequently appears in his videos, especially those featuring father-son moments and sports. On 21 December 2022, Derek wished his son a happy birthday via an Instagram post that reads:

Happy 8th birthday Dawson!

Derek and his children. Photo: @dereklipp_ on Instagram, @Derek Lipp on Facebook (modified by author)

His daughter, Evelyn Rose, was born on 27 July 2022 and has appeared in several of his videos. Lipp shared the news on Instagram with a message saying,

Evelyn Rose Lipp. She's perfect.

Frequently asked question

Derek Lipp has built a massive following by sharing relatable content about his everyday life, family, and personal adventures. Here are some frequently asked questions about him, answered:

What is Derek Lipp's nationality? He is American and was born in Bedford, Michigan, USA.

He is American and was born in Bedford, Michigan, USA. What is Derek Lipp's age? He is 34; he was born on 12 August 1990.

He is 34; he was born on 12 August 1990. Where does Derek Lipp live? According to his page on Direct Me, the social media influencer lives with his family in Lambertville, Michigan, USA.

According to his page on Direct Me, the social media influencer lives with his family in Lambertville, Michigan, USA. Who is Derek Lipp's wife? The YouTuber is unmarried but has been in a long-term relationship with his partner, Kaleigh Wyszczelski.

The YouTuber is unmarried but has been in a long-term relationship with his partner, Kaleigh Wyszczelski. Who is Derek Lipp's son? His son is Dawson Lipp, and he was born in 2014.

His son is Dawson Lipp, and he was born in 2014. Who is Derek Lipp's mom? His mother is Michelle Dake-Risley.

Derek Lipp's net worth is expected to increase as his fanbases grow. He has leveraged social media platforms to create a name for himself by sharing his daily life, building his merchandise brand, and earning income.

