One mom went above and beyond for her daughter's big day as she surprised her in an impressive way

The young lady who just graduated was left in awe of her mother's grand gesture, which she showed off in a TikTok video

South Africans were moved by the heartwarming act as they flocked to the comments with praise

Many people, especially young folks, look forward to their graduation as it is an important milestone, one that marks the end of an academic journey and the beginning of new opportunities.

A lady received a brand new car for her graduation from her mother. Image: @kellyhlatshwayo

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off graduation gift from mom

For one young woman in South Africa, this special day became even more memorable thanks to a heartfelt and surprising graduation gift from her mom.

In a heartwarming TikTok video shared by the stunner herself under the handle @kellyhlatshwayo quickly went viral. The woman proudly shared the emotional moment when her mother presented her with a grand gesture that left her in awe.

The gift, which is a symbol of @kellyhlatshwayo's mother's thoughtful and meaningful token of love and achievement, was the perfect way to celebrate her hard work and dedication.

In the video, @kellyhlatshwayo and her mom walked into a car dealership, where @kellyhlatshwayo was dressed in her full graduation outfit, hat, gown, and sash, as she was greeted by a heartwarming surprise that was a brand-new car.

She hopped into her whip with excitement after giving her mom a hug, overwhelmed by her act of kindness. While taking to her TikTok caption, @kellyhlatshwayo simply said:

"Forever grateful."

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

SA touched by mother-daughter bond

South Africans loved the heartwarming surprise that the graduate's mom pulled off, taking to the comments section to rave about it.

P;heladi2.0 said:

"Your mom showed you the meaning of hard work pays off, and whatever you do, always remember this moment right here, congratulations."

User shared:

"My mom didn't even buy me flowers that time she's working. If we were to choose our parents, this is beautiful."

Fortunatemmamohub expressed:

"Indeed, hard work pays …Congratulations, my niece."

Ndeni_Lwazi stated:

"Congratulations, stranger abanye bazali betsu won’t even care to show up for grad."

Reneè was moved by the mom's grand gesture, adding:

"Ohh my God. Congratulations."

PuseletsoMohlala commented:

"So happy for you, my baby."

A young woman was surprised by her mom with a car for graduation. Image: @kellyhlatshwayo

Source: TikTok

3 More car-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were stunned by a chap who made an easy sale settling a deal of R39K on a Audi A3 valued at half a million.

Mzansi women thirsted over a chap who drove a beastly Audi valued at over half a million in Umhlanga Rocks, KZN.

South Africans comforted a Zulu gent who felt embarrassed about driving a beat-up car to work while his colleagues drove flashy cars.

People show their gratitude to their parents in various ways, whether through grand gestures or small acts of kindness that reflect years of appreciation. One woman expressed her thanks by surprising her mother with a brand-new car.

Source: Briefly News