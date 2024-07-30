A gent from KZN driving hot wheels gave Mzansi women the hots with his luxurious beast

The guy was captured by Li Zuma, who interviews people who drive luxurious cars

Netizens instantly fell in love with the Head of Operations for a mining company driving around Umhlanga Rocks

Mzansi women cannot get over a good-looking stranger with an even better-looking car.

Mzansi women thirst over an educated gent driving a R600K Audi. Image: @lwandizuma

The gent stopped on the side of the road for a brief interview about who he was and how he could afford to drive an Audi beast worth over half a million rands.

Mzansi women thirst over gent driving R600K Audi

An educated man received great attention from women online. Li Zuma, an interviewer of people who drive luxurious cars, stopped the head of operations for a mining company.

The mining master was asked about his profession and how he managed to get to where he is today. The gentleman shared that he was into mining and that to achieve the lifestyle he lives, one has to stay focused and in school.

Li Zuma posted the 46-second clip on his TikTok with the caption:

“I’ve seen one of these!”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to gent driving half a million wheels

Mzansi women could not get over the KZN man and shared their fantasies and comments under the post:

@Ndumiso Thobela appreciated the gent's honest advice:

"Stay in school, finally someone keeping it real."

@Beyonce Knowles just wanted the man already:

"Yho I need him."

@butterfly97752 explained that:

"One thing about the cars in Umhlanga, they will make you feel like you are not working hard enough."

@Mosdefjam1984 shared a joke:

"The way I'm so poor with my BSc in Mining Geology. Maybe I am the one who did Velaphi's pushback."

