A well-known Mzansi teacher explained how she bought her Mercedes car in cash. Image: @lulumenziwa/Instagram

Lulu Menziwa had no problem attending to netizens’ questions about the size of her wallet.

Famous Mzansi teacher explains how she could afford brand-new Mercedes

Mzansi believes that teachers are underpaid for their vital work. They nurture the kind of little children who put the teachings into practice in the real world.

Lulu Menziwa, a famous teacher, boggled netizens with her flashy lifestyle. As her wallet said otherwise, Mzansi questioned the lady’s legitimacy regarding her teaching qualification.

The lady sparked a conversation about the size of her wallet when she recently bought a brand-new Mercedes Cash. Netizens were baffled by the big-girl purchase because teachers do not make the “Mercedes purchasing” kind of cash.

Menziwa shut down the shamers by saying:

“I think I don’t have a lot of responsibilities. I am my only responsibility. I’m responsible for buying myself lashes. I don’t have that burden of babies or bonds. We buy things in cash. I did not buy my car on credit, I don’t have accounts, and I don’t do those stupid, silly things that people do, like taking out loans. You need to be smart.”

A lady on TikTok shared the clip and captioned it:

“Teacher bought her Merc cash.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to teacher buying Mercedes cash

Mzansi cannot wrap their heads around the idea of Menziwa being a real teacher because of her lifestyle, dialect and appearance. Netizens filled the comments to discuss her legitimacy:

@FaitohZuma was not impressed with the teacher's dialect:

"My goodness, our poor kids, and she's teaching English."

@Leanda Lee could not wrap their head around the teacher's legitimacy:

"I refuse to believe this video is real."

@Thobani Gumede shared some advice:

"Sometimes it’s always good to keep quiet."

