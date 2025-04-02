Once a star for FC Copenhagen with a statue in his honor, Zuma is now struggling financially and faces ridicule in his hometown of Hammarsdale

The football legend who secured South Africa’s 1998 World Cup qualification went from owning luxury businesses to being declared bankrupt and living in his late mother’s house

Despite earning R330,000 per month, Modise was declared bankrupt in 2014 due to poor financial decisions

While footballers enjoy fame, fortune, and adoration during their careers, many struggle financially after retirement.

According to former Bafana Bafana striker Hareipha ‘Simba’ Marumo, approximately 70% of retired South African players live in extreme poverty.

Poor financial management, extravagant lifestyles, and a lack of financial education contribute to their downfall.

Here are some well-known South African footballers who faced financial ruin after their playing days.

South African Footballers Who Went from Riches to Rags

1. Sibusiso Zuma: From Star Striker to Financial Struggles

Sibusiso Zuma was a fan favorite, both in South Africa and Denmark.

His incredible goal-scoring ability led FC Copenhagen to honor him with a bronze statue at their stadium entrance.

However, since retiring two years ago, Zuma has reportedly lost his wealth.

He is no longer celebrated in his hometown of Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, where people mock him for his financial downfall.

2. Benedict Vilakazi: Talent Overshadowed by Controversy

Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi was once considered a future superstar.

Unfortunately, his off-field behavior, including legal battles and disciplinary issues, derailed his career.

His move to Swedish club Djurgården fell through due to controversy, and he struggled to find stability in the later stages of his career.

He eventually retired at the young age of 30, leaving behind what could have been a legendary career.

3. Teko Modise: Bankruptcy Despite High Earnings

Teko Modise was regarded as one of South Africa’s best footballers. However, in 2014, he was declared bankrupt despite earning around R330,000 per month.

Reports suggest that Modise struggled to manage his wealth, accumulating debts from car purchases and personal loans.

His story serves as a cautionary tale about financial responsibility among athletes.

4. Jabu Mahlangu: Partying Led to Financial Ruin

Jabu Mahlangu, formerly known as Jabu Pule, overcame a difficult childhood to achieve football stardom.

However, his love for partying and reckless spending led to financial hardship.

Mahlangu has openly admitted that footballers lack proper financial education, which often results in bankruptcy after retirement.

5. Philemon Masinga: From Multi-Millionaire to Homeless

Philemon Masinga, the man who scored South Africa’s historic World Cup qualification goal in 1998, experienced severe financial struggles after his playing days.

At his peak, he owned petrol stations, high-end boutiques, nightclubs, luxury cars, and a multi-million-rand mansion.

However, by 2011, he was declared bankrupt and forced to move into the backroom of his late mother’s house in Khuma township, Klerksdorp.

6. Steve Lekoelea: Early Retirement and Financial Struggles

Steve Lekoelea was a household name in South African football during the early 2000s.

He retired early and, like his close friend Jabu Mahlangu, indulged in an extravagant lifestyle.

His love for partying and alcohol eventually led to bankruptcy, and he struggled to sustain himself post-retirement.

Lessons for Future Footballers

The financial downfall of these footballers highlights the importance of financial literacy, planning for life after football, and making smart investments.

Many retired players have advocated for financial education programs to help younger athletes avoid similar mistakes.

As South African football continues to grow, so should awareness of the risks that come with financial mismanagement in the sport.

