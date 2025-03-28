Former football star Junior Khanye pays lobola for his partner of 21 years, Charmaine Padi, marking a significant milestone in their relationship

Renowned football analyst and former player Junior Khanye has officially paid lobola for his longtime partner, Charmaine Padi.

The couple, together for 21 years, completed the traditional marriage negotiations last weekend at Padi’s family home in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Renowned football analyst and former player Junior Khanye has officially paid lobola for his longtime partner, Charmaine Padi.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Source: Facebook

Private Partner, Long-Standing Commitment

Khanye and Padi share three sons, and he credits her for being a stabilizing force in his life.

Speaking to Sunday World, Khanye acknowledged Padi’s reserved nature and her significant role in his personal growth.

She has been with me through my ups and downs. I have grown, and I am committed to building a life with her. She prefers to stay out of the media spotlight,” he said.

From Football Star to Analyst

Khanye’s career trajectory has seen dramatic highs and lows. Once one of South Africa’s brightest football talents in the early 2000s, his playing career was cut short due to personal struggles.

However, he has since rebuilt his public image as a respected football analyst, known for his direct and candid opinions on the sport.

A Comeback Story

After facing setbacks in his football career, Khanye reinvented himself as an entrepreneur and author.

He now runs a football academy and remains a vocal critic of his former club, Kaizer Chiefs.

His unfiltered analysis has gained him a substantial following, solidifying his presence in the sports media industry.

Khanye’s journey from a rising star to a troubled past and now a successful analyst and businessman highlights his resilience.

His latest step—formalizing his long-term relationship —marks another milestone in his personal growth.

His Career

Junior Khanye joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2000 and played for the club until 2006.

During his time at Chiefs, Khanye made 106 appearances and scored 15 goals.

He was known for his skillful dribbling, vision, and ability to create chances from midfield.

Khanye contributed to the club's success in domestic competitions, including the PSL title in 2004 and several cup victories.

However, his career at Chiefs was also marked by disciplinary issues, which led to his eventual departure.

Despite this, Khanye remains a respected figure in the history of Kaizer Chiefs due to his undeniable talent and contributions to the team during his prime years.

