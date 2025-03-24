Relebohile Mofokeng’s parents, Sechaba and Naome, express their hope for him to move abroad

The 20-year-old has become a standout player for Orlando Pirates, with his recent goal for Bafana Bafana and stunning brace against Mamelodi Sundowns highlighting his growing reputation

With clubs from multiple countries eyeing him, Mofokeng’s father sees the Netherlands as an ideal destination

Orlando Pirates’ rising star Relebohile Mofokeng is attracting serious international attention, with clubs from France, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Egypt, and South Africa closely monitoring his progress.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng is attracting clubs from France, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, and Egypt, closely monitoring his progress. Image Credit: Phill Magakoe

His parents, Sechaba and Naome, recently shared their hopes for his future during an interview on Power 98.7, revealing their wish for him to secure a move abroad.

We pray this is the last season for him in the Betway Premiership.

Said his father, emphasizing their belief that he is ready for a bigger challenge.

A Star on the Rise

At just 20, Mofokeng has cemented himself as one of South Africa’s most exciting prospects.

His exceptional dribbling ability, vision, and eye for goal have made him a key player for the Buccaneers, while also drawing attention from European scouts. His father, a former footballer himself, has no doubt about his potential.

The first time I saw him play at 14, I was in tears. He is destined for greatness.

Sechaba shared.

Big Moments on Big Stages

Mofokeng has consistently delivered in crucial games, proving he has the mentality to shine under pressure. Recently, he made headlines by scoring his first international goal for Bafana Bafana in a 2-0 victory over Lesotho during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His performance earned him the Man-of-the-Match award and reinforced his reputation as one of the most promising young talents in South African football. At club level, he showcased his brilliance against league giants Mamelodi Sundowns, scoring a stunning brace that kept Orlando Pirates in the title race.

These performances have only strengthened the belief that he is ready to take his talent to the next level.

Europe Beckons?

Among his potential destinations, the Netherlands has been highlighted as an ideal stepping stone for his development.

His father believes Dutch football, which helped shape the careers of South African legends like Steven Pienaar, would be a perfect fit for his son.

If he gets a chance in Europe, within three months, he will make an impact.

Sechaba confidently stated.

What’s Next?

With growing interest from clubs across multiple continents, the next few months could be crucial for his career.

Whether he stays with Orlando Pirates for another season or makes a high-profile move abroad, one thing is certain—South Africa has a gem in the making. For now, Buccaneers fans will relish every moment he remains in the black and white, knowing that soon, the world may be watching him shine on an even bigger stage.

