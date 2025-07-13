Mamelodi Sundowns are part of the teams that represented Africa at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup held in the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

It has been a wholesome season for the Brazilians as they participated in all available competitions and only missed out on the final in the MTN8, Nedbank Cup and FIFA CWC.

It's an hectic campaign for Miguel Cardoso and his players, and could affect their preparation for next season.

The Brazilians will resume preseason training in July 21, and would be having their campiing South Africa rather than travelling out. The club are yet to confirm teams they would be facing before the season kicks off.

Why Sundowns might struggle next season

More to follow...

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News