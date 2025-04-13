Ashley du Preez scores a late — and controversial — winner as Kaizer Chiefs defeat Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinals on Sunday evening

The Glamour Boys are through to the Nedbank Cup final after a dramatic win over last season's finalist and will face their city rivals and defending champions, Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns left fuming after Du Preez’s match-winner, and it sparked debate on social media over possible offside

Kaizer Chiefs are through to the 2025 Nedbank Cup final after defeating last year's finalist, Mamelodi Sundowns, 2-1 at the Loftus Versfeld on Sunday evening.

Sundowns took the lead through South African international Teboho Mokoena in the last minutes of the first half, but second-half strikes from Wandile Duba and substitute Ashley du Preez, which created a lot of controversy, gave Amakhosi the deserved win over the Pretoria giants.

The Brazilians' chances of winning the treble this season have been cut short by Nasreddine Nabi's men, as they are left with the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League to compete for this campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs steal a late win against Sundowns in Nedbank Cup

The first half of the tie didn't create a lot of chances between both teams, but a moment of brilliance from former SuperSport United midfielder Mokoena separated the two sides before the half-time whistle.

The Bafana Bafana star curled in a thunderous free-kick, which was beyond Bruce Bvuma as the Brazilians took the lead before half-time.

In the second half, Kaizer Chiefs came out with a relentless pressing seeking for an equaliser, but they didn't get what they wanted in the early minutes of the half.

Fatigue later set in for Sundowns in the 57th minute as a mistake from Lucas Suarez was punished by Duba. The Chiefs youngster stole the ball from the Argentine defender and raced beyond him to put the ball past the on-rushing Ronwen Williams to level the scoreline.

The match was looking like it was heading to extra-time, but the second-half substitute produced the major talking points of the match as he scored a late winner with so many fans and Sundowns players protesting that he was in an offside position.

The centre referee awarded the goal and the Soweto giants marched on to the final of the competition where they will face city rivals, Orlando Pirates, who are the defending champions.

The Sea Robbers defeated Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium in the first semi-final earlier in the day, and are on course to win their third straight Nedbank Cup after winning the last two editions.

Source: Briefly News